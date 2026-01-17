Two Palm Coast Homes Lost to Fires in 36 Hours, with Propane Tank Explosions at Both

Two families lost their homes to devastating fires in two days in Palm Coast, one in the B-Section, one in the F-Section.

The houses are total losses, with similar circumstances in both fires, including propane tank explosions at each, Palm Coast Battalion Chief Patrick Juliano said. Both fires are believed to have been accidental. There were no injuries to residents or firefighters. The community has rallied around both families.

Firefighters were dispatched at 6:15 p.m. Friday to 17 Felshire Lane, a 20-year-old homesteaded 2,000-square-foot house Michael and Zlatta Michaels have owned since 2020. The couple was home when the fire broke out.

“Residents reported they heard an explosion followed by the house on fire,” Juliano said. “When crews arrived on scene they found heavy smoke and heavy flames showing from the roof already.” That signaled to firefighters that the fire was already consuming the attic, weakening the roof structure and making it too hazardous for firefighters to attack flames from inside.

“There were significant roof collapses, so the firefighters had to go into a defensive attack from the exterior,” the battalion chief said. The homeowners, he said, believe the fire was caused by something electrical on the back patio. Further explosions were reported. “What residents most likely heard is that during the fire a propane tank exploded,” Juliano said. It was a small type of tank typically used for grills.

The Palm Coast Fire Department had three engines there along with a ladder truck and two Flagler County Fire Rescue units. The couple was the sole occupants. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist them.

“Our residents are really great that they know to call 911 immediately,” Juliano said. “When they see us get there, they give us the space to get to work and to let us do what we have to do, and what’s really awesome is that they’re comforting to their neighbors.”

That was also the case the day before in a morning fire at 25 Beaverdam Lane, a 2,000-square-foot house built just three years ago and owned since then by Hope Soto Chontofalsky and her husband Thomas Chontofalsky. They have children.

Hope was “in her office when she heard an explosion, what appeared to be a propane tank fire,” Juliano said, “and when she went to go look, her entire back patio was completely engulfed in fire.” That fire also traveled rapidly to the attic, so by the time firefighters arrived at the property just minutes after the 911 call, the house already appeared to be fully engulfed, requiring firefighters to battle it defensively.

Palm Coast Fire Engines 21, 22 and 23 responded, as did the Flagler Beach Fire Department’s ladder truck and two rescues from Flagler County Fire Rescue. The Palm Coast Fire Police and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to both fires as well.

“I am the homeowner and was home when the fire broke out,” Hope wrote in a Facebook message below the Palm Coast Fire Department’s Facebook summary of the fire. “My husband was at the dentist and came home to this photo.” See below.

“While the home is a total loss we were able to salvage some clothes and sentimental things,” Hope continued. She said she couldn’t in her written message thank all the firefighters who showed up, so “We will visit each station and thank them personally. We are blessed to have these ladies and gentlemen putting their lives in danger for us. We are forever in your debt. For those wanting to help–you are all so very kind and we appreciate all the prayers and offers. Again, we are blessed to be fully insured by Frontline who are working to assist. In the meantime we are staying with family [in] town and don’t need a thing. Please do us the favor of donating to your local church so they can help those who are less fortunate [than] we. From the bottom of our hearts…thank you!!! Blessing to all.”