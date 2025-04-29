2025 Tunnel to Towers 5K Raises Over $15,000 For 1st Responders and Troops

The City of Palm Coast proudly hosted the 4th Annual Tunnel to Towers 5K on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Central Park in Town Center, marking its largest turnout yet. With over 500 registered participants ranging in age from 4 to 89, the event brought the community together in a powerful show of support for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s mission to honor first responders and military service members.

Founded in 2001 by Frank Siller, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation honors the legacy of his brother, Stephen Siller, one of the 343 firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001. Since its inception, the Foundation has provided mortgage-free homes to families of fallen veterans, first responders, and catastrophically injured service members.









Over the past four years, the Palm Coast community has raised more than $70,000 for the Foundation, with this year’s event contributing over $15,000—demonstrating the city’s commitment to those who protect and serve our nation.

Individual participants also made a remarkable impact. Dreana Briggle led individual fundraising efforts with $1,255, followed by Greg Briggle with $1050, and Susan Kelly with $1025. Their dedication reflects the spirit of generosity that defines Palm Coast.

Team efforts were equally inspiring. Transformation Fitness raised $2,885 to top the team leaderboard with D&G for T2T raising $2305 and FDNY Gone South raising $1,100 respectively. Local sponsors included Fastex Logistics, IAFF Fire Union 4807 and Publix.

Before the race, a heartfelt ceremony was held featuring the Palm Coast Honor Guard and remarks from Palm Coast Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill and Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. A highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of the prestigious Follow the Footsteps Award to Lieutenant Patrick Juliano, recognizing his extraordinary dedication to public service and unwavering support for his fire department family.

“This event is so much more than a race. It’s a day for our community to come together to honor, remember, and give back to the heroes who sacrifice so much for us,” said Patrick Appolonia, event organizer and member of the Communications & Marketing Department. “Each year, this event grows stronger, and we appreciate the support from people of all ages, reminding us of the incredible spirit that makes Palm Coast such a special place to live.”

The City of Palm Coast extends its heartfelt gratitude to every participant, sponsor, volunteer, and supporter who helped make the 2025 Tunnel to Towers 5K a resounding success! Race results can be viewed here: https://runsignup.com/Race/Results/138472#resultSetId-543994;perpage:100