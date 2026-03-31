Trump Gets an Airport in West Palm Beach, Taxpayers Get The $5 Million Bill

Gov. Ron DeSantis wasted little time signing a bill that will rename Palm Beach International Airport after President Donald Trump.
A little more than a year after the two clashed over the Republican presidential nomination, DeSantis on Monday signed legislation (HB 919) delivered to him earlier in the day, which dubs the West Palm Beach airport as “President Donald J. Trump International Airport.”
DeSantis didn’t hold a public bill signing event as he continues to mend fences with Trump, whose Mar-a-Lago Club sits east of the airport.
Trump’s son Eric Trump praised the signing on X, where he thanked DeSantis, Attorney General James Uthmeier, bill sponsor Rep. Meg Weinberger, R-Palm Beach Gardens, and “the overwhelming majority in the Florida House!”
The House voted 81-30 along party lines in support of the bill. The Senate vote was 25-11, also along party lines.
House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, called the measure a misdirection of priorities by state lawmakers.
“Instead of working across the aisle with us to advance those bills, Republican leaders decided to prioritize wasting five million of your taxpayer dollars on renaming an airport after the President,” Driskell wrote in a statement on Monday.
“The people of Florida did not ask for this,” Driskell added. “It’s clear Tallahassee Republicans care more about political stunts than they care about your wallet.”
When the bill was on the Senate floor, Sen. Debbie Mayfield, R-Melbourne, the Senate bill sponsor, said Trump deserves the honor for cracking down on illegal immigration by deporting more than 400,000 undocumented migrants and forcing Canada and Mexico to restrain fentanyl trafficking into the country.
“It is an honor for me to present this bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport after the first Florida resident to be elected President of the United States,” Mayfield said during the Feb. 19 floor session.
In response to criticism against naming roads and structures for sitting lawmakers, Fort Myers Republican Sen. Jonathan Martin suggested during the same floor session that the airport renaming is based upon Trump’s first term.
“He served as the 45th president. He’s currently serving as the 47th president,” Martin said. “I don’t think that he should be penalized, or we should wait simply because people re-elected him. He finished his first term years and years ago, we can go ahead and honor him now and it’s completely timely.”
The law, effective July 1, also prevents local governments from renaming several airports throughout the state, including Orlando International Airport, Miami International Airport, Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport, Tampa International Airport, Southwest Florida International Airport in Lee County and Jacksonville International Airport.
The name change is subject to approval by the Federal Aviation Administration and the execution of an agreement between Palm Beach County and the trademark holder authorizing the commercial use of the name Donald J. Trump International Airport.
The bill advanced as DTTM Operations LLC, a Delaware-based entity managed by The Trump Organization, filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office last week for “intent to use” the names “President Donald J. Trump International Airport,” “Donald J. Trump International Airport,” and “DJT.”
Mayfield maintained that Trump isn’t going to charge the airport for royalties or any fees to use the name.
While lawmakers still have to return to complete the budget for the next fiscal year, the Senate’s proposed spending plan before the regular session ended on March 13 included $2.75 million to cover the cost of changing signs and other items across the West Palm Beach complex, which annually handles around 8.6 million passengers.
The line item was half of the $5.5 million requested by Mayfield.
Included in Mayfield’s funding request was $250,000 for rebranding consultants involving overhead announcements, emergency messaging and telephone system updates. Another $250,000 is sought to rebrand equipment, vehicles, marketing materials and uniforms.
Separate bills that have yet to be sent to DeSantis name Commercial Boulevard within Lauderdale-by-the-Sea as “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard” (HB 33) and name the 124-miles of State Road 80 from Palm Beach County to Lee County as “President Donald J. Trump Highway” (SB 628).
The state road designation is part of a larger transportation package that also adds the late Florida State University Football Coach Bobby Bowden’s name to Tallahassee International Airport.
–Jim Turner, News Service of Florida
Comments
Pogo says
Caption is all wrong
… desantis asks for spare change from lost senior citizen and street walker who was following the old fella to sell him a date.
“Always go to other people’s funerals, otherwise they won’t come to yours.”
— Yogi Berra
Endless dark money says
Haha pedo airport. Where kids 12 and under fly free to billionaire palaces…. rapeublicans name stuff after pedophiles and racists haha.
carolb says
This is more of the most egocentric & egomaniacal bullshit that has ever been presented by/for a politician, living or dead!
DJT NEVER foots the bill for ANYTHING!
This is the only time he believes in “We the People” – the taxpayers pay for all of his nonsense!
Wake up, people! This is how Hitler started his takeover campaign in Europe, read & study history so we don’t repeat it!
Mark says
I’m so sick of this fucking asshole DJT. President, hopefully soon just resident of a fed prison where he belongs.
And yes, I’m a republican. Not a RINO, a real conservative. This excess that DJT is accumulating for himself is disgusting. He’s a POS and deserves to live like one.
Republican Dave says
Thank you Mark! WTF is he doing changing the name of West Palm Beach International Airport at the expense of the people? This is not fiscal responsibility. There is no benefit to anyone by this action. The Republican politicians who voted to change the name, I understand politically, to kiss the ass from time to time, but these guys kissed the splinter! Changing State Road 80, and Southern Blvd, is also costing the taxpayers’ money. When does it stop?
PaulT says
This is actually RDiS and the FL MAGA Majority in Tallahassee praysing to their Golden Calf-DJT.
T says
Meanwhile gas is 4.30 nothing down wake up Republicans voters
TR says
Lie, not where I am is it 4.30. So don’t make it sound as if it’s all over the same.
PaulT says
So Florida’s state government is renaming an airport and the road leading from it to an exclusive club owned by Donald J Trump in his honor as the current ‘Ruler’ of the Uniyed States. In doing so it is copying the example of Saudi Arabia, the most authoritarian of the Persian Gulf’s Arab states.
I know it’s been done here before, Kennedy, Reagan. Bush and Ford, but at least in thos cases and to the most part in Saudi Arabia, the authorities had the decency to wait until the former rulers were deceased. There are exceptions of course – in Saudi Arabia.
No doubt the MAGA’s in Flagler County will applaud the decision despite the multi million $ cost but will also continue their scorn when the next ‘No Kings’ protest is held.
‘There are none so blind as those who will not see.’ John Heywood 1546.
Deborah Coffey says
Well, here’s one taxpayer that will never fly into that airport again.
Marek says
Make it two Deborah !
What Else Is New says
The act of renaming that airport is so egregious it seems fabricated. The Florida GOP has proved to be unAmerican showing their utter disdain for Floridans. Naming the airport after The Failing Felon was downright harebrained due to TFF criminal activities, such as an illegal war in Iran already costing $30 billion entered with TFF’s best bud Netanyahu who also happens to have a checkered past. Then there is the SAVE act, if passed, will remove approximately 21 billion registered voters. TFF has caused unprecedented hardship for Americans, those in the Middle East and elsewhere. You know the rest of his criminal acts. You think all of these crimes was to distract from the Epstein files? Donald Trump needs to be impeached, removed and jailed.
Mark says
“Donald Trump needs to be impeached, removed and jailed.”
Agree 100% and Immediately! Now!
Laurel says
Okay, let me tell y’all just how much Trump cares about you. I lived in Lake Worth, both near the airport in question, and Mar a Lago. The airport take off runway faces east. That means the planes took off straight east, over Mar a Lago towards the ocean for as long as the airport was there (Palm Beach International Airport opened in 1936, Mar a Lago opened 1927). My house was directly south, about a mile away from Mar a Lago, and obviously, also close to the airport.
Marjorie Merriweather Post built Mar a Lago in 1924 as her winter home. Post envisioned Mar a Lago as a “Winter White House” for future presidents and donated it to the federal government after her death in 1973. The estate was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1980, reflecting its architectural and historical importance.
Trump bought Mar a Lago in 1985, and the traditional flight pattern continued. When he became President the first time, in 2017, things started to change. The flight pattern shifted to the south, over Lake Worth when he was coming to town. Palm Beach County was upset that the taxpayer was paying for his security, and having to block roads each time he came in. Then, the flight pattern continued the shift to the south more often. He didn’t like the flight pattern over Mar a Lago. Fuck the peons, fly over their neighborhoods. But guess what? He’s not done! Everything has to be named after him, at the taxpayers’ expense. Also, at the taxpayers’ expense:
In 2025, Trump made several trips to Mar a Lago, particularly on weekends. Wikipedia totaled the number of trips to south Florida as 19. Most trips are for golfing, and entertaining.
“Cost of Travel
Each trip to Mar a Lago is estimated to cost around $1 million, including travel and security expenses. This high frequency of visits has raised concerns about the associated costs to taxpayers.
Overall, Trump’s visits to Mar a Lago remain a significant aspect of his presidency, both in terms of frequency and financial implications.”
– Search Assist, Wikipedia, citizensforethics.org
Just gives you goosebumps, doesn’t it? So, Trump supporters, you wouldn’t mind if you lived nearby, would you…or would you?
He is not your retribution, you are his.
Jim says
Hey, this isn’t that bad! Think about it.
DeSantis funneled $10M of our tax dollars to Hope Florida so it could be used to fight the pot amendment in the last election. This airport thing is only half that! And that’s nothing compared to the cost of Alligator Alcatraz (somewhere around $1B). Be positive. The cost of grifting and stealing from the taxpayers is coming down. Shoot, by the time DeSantis leaves office, he might not even take a dime on his last day in office.
I’m proud of the Republicans. Never has a party so dedicated to “small government” and cutting back on “waste and fraud” shown itself to be so flexible when it comes to financing their little pet projects. Heck, maybe someday, Republicans will decide people need healthcare and they’ll send a little money that way….. (Maybe).
Truth says
DeSantis kissing the ring with hopes of a job with Trump when his governor job ends. Wasting taxpayers money as usual. Remember this when you go vote.
Tony Mack says
Typical of our Tallahassee Tyrant and Trump sycophant…Congratulations — You’ve named our international airport after a convicted felon and sexual predator. What a way to welcome international travelers to the United States. Good thinking…idjits…
PaulT says
Just a thought, will King Donald need a ‘Royal Terminal’ for his qxclusive use to be added to his airport in Florida?
Like the ones his fellow princes enjoy in Dubai and Doha, in Jeddah and Riyadh?
Won’t he need some highly visible spot to show off his Qatar donated flying palace?
exasperated says
It’s a shame this article wasn’t run on April first with the headline: Biden Gets an Airport in West Palm Beach. I would have loved to see the comments.
Me says
DeSantis using taxpayers money typical Republican, and doing it to get brownie points to get a job after his governorship.
hjc says
while I need to figure out where to cut my budget once again!
DMFinFlorida says
Every time I think I can’t be more angry … I’m going to need my doctor to double the dose on my blood pressure meds.
R.S. says
How many more sycophants are there to massage this guy’s ego? Will it ever stop??? Can we fast-forward to November?
Marek says
This is an insult to the Floridians . As much as it is disgusting, just check out the plans for the ” presidential ” library in Miami. The vulgarity of it beyond description.
Ron says
Why is this an issue?
Airports named after Presidents
There are a total of 12 airports named after a president. Nearly one quarter of all US Presidents have had an airport named after them. John F. Kennedy has two different airports named after him, resulting in 11 of the 45 presidents with eponymous airports, or just over 24%. Recent legislation has been signed into law renaming the Palm Beach, Florida airport after Donald Trump to be effective July 1, 2026.
John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) – New York, New York
George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) – Houston, Texas
Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) – Washington, DC
Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) – Grand Rapids, Michigan
Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport (SPI) – Springfield, Illinois
Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (LIT) – Little Rock, Arkansas
Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) – Wichita, Kansas
Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport (DIK) – Dickinson, North Dakota
Gina says
Ron: UH, cause maybe none of the above except for one never
supported or befriended a convicted pedo in their home?
Tony Mack says
Seriously, why is this an issue? Because none of those were named for a “Sitting” President. They were named to honor a former President…not a convicted felon!
Ron says
Let’s not forget Bill is a sexual predator and Hillary should have been convicted of destroying evidence. You people are just fixated with hate.
FlaglerLive says
And what are you fixated with Ron, Joan Baez songs and chipmunk videos?
Sherry says
Polling on the subject shows majority AGAINST. . . This from “The Hill”:
To what extent do you support or oppose the renaming of Palm Beach International Airport as “President Donald J. Trump International Airport”?
Strongly oppose
64%
Strongly support
13%
Somewhat support
5%
Somewhat oppose
2%
Other / No opinion
16%
Based on 520 responses
Gina says
It has now become the PEDO AIRPORT! Very close to one of Epstein’s
mansions of disgrace, what a slap in the face to the victims and their families,
as the pedo supporters stands proud. Imagine being one of the victim’s
or family of and seeing this is heartwretching and unthinkable.
Willy James says
Pathetic!
Sherry says
No U.S. president has historically had a major airport named after them while still in office. Presidential airport renamings traditionally occur after they have left office or passed away.
When an insecure narcissistic megalomaniac is put in office. . . this is what you get. . . . his name plastered everywhere. . . even on our money! Beyond Disgusting!
Atwp says
Surprised Trump didn’t name the gulf after himself.
Laurel says
As the magas say “Wait and see what happens.”
Truth says
Watch Trump hire DeSantis to take Bondi’s place, after all he is kissing the ring.