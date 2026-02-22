Khalon Pierre, 16, Missing from His Palm Coast Home Since Friday, Killed by Train in Suspected Suicide

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death Khalon Pierre, 16, of Palm Coast, in a collision with a Florida East Coast railway locomotive at the railroad’s crossing of County Road 304 south of Bunnell Saturday night (Feb. 21). The boy had been reported missing on Feb. 20.

“All indications are that it is a suicide, from the evidence at the scene,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said this morning. The evidence included video from the train.

The sheriff said his deputies took a missing-person report on a 16-year-old boy on Feb. 20. “He’d packed his bags, rode off on a bicycle. We began searching for him at his known locations, entered him in various databases,” Staly said. The missing person was Pierre. He’d used a debit card at a Walmart in DeLand that night, but the store had closed by the time authorities were alerted.

The next day investigators found video of Pierre making purchases at the DeLand Walmart, then leaving on his bicycle. Authorities were unable to locate him during the day, and he had not qualified for an Amber Alert. Five years earlier, when he was 11, he’d run away, but returned home. A family member told detectives that he did not have suicidal thoughts or have concerning health issues.

Saturday night the Sheriff’s Office got a call from the FEC train dispatch center saying “that an individual had run in front of the train, and the train hit its emergency brakes but obviously it was too quick, and sadly he died,” Staly said.

It was not until detectives at the scene identified the boy that the connection was made between Pierre and the missing-person report. His family was then notified.

“This is a tragedy,” Staly said. “It’s a tragedy for the family, a tragedy for his friends, a tragedy for our deputies and detectives who worked so hard to find him.”

Staly had a conversation with Superintendent LaShakia Moore, who said Pierre had been homeschooled for the last two years. Though he was connected to Flagler Palm Coast High School, he had not been at the school for those two years. Moore confirmed that Pierre “was in good standing with his home evaluations.”

No vehicle other than the train was involved. Pierre’s bicycle was recovered at the scene. County Road 304 was closed to traffic from around 8 p.m. into the early morning hours as the on-scene investigation took place. The freight train involved in the fatality had halted and remained at the scene throughout, also suspending traffic on the railway.

Flagler County Fire Rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene, Fire Rescue Chief Michael Tucker said. The train involved in the collision was traveling south. It had left Jacksonville an hour and a half before the collision.

According to federal data, there have been 16 fatalities on FEC’s rail lines in the last two years, not including those involving Brightline trains, which share FEC’s rail lines from Orlando to Miami. Twenty-nine fatalities have happened at FEC’s crossings (the rail line has 706 such crossings). Including Brightline, the number of fatalities rises to 62, most of which are categorized as “trespassers” in federal data.

The following resources are available for individuals in crisis:

Flagler Lifeline website.

In Flagler: The Crisis Triage and Treatment Unit (CTTU) is a crisis assessment and referral service for Flagler County residents experiencing behavioral health crisis. It is located at 301 Justice Lane in the Brown & Brown Outpatient building at the Vince Carter Sanctuary in Bunnell. This program is limited to individuals escorted to the program by law enforcement between the hours of noon and midnight daily. Law enforcement is able to transport individuals to SMA to assess and determine the appropriate clinical disposition. When required and appropriate, SMA then transports the individual to a receiving facility in Volusia County.

In Daytona Beach: Stewart-Marchman Act Corporation Crisis Center

1220 Willis Avenue

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Crisis Line: (800) 539 – 4228

Available 24 hours.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800/273-8255 (TALK), or use the online Lifeline Crisis Chat, both available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255.

People 60 and older can call the Institute on Aging’s 24-hour, toll-free Friendship Line at 800-971-0016. IOA also makes ongoing outreach calls to lonely older adults.

If you are concerned for someone else, read about warning signs here. For additional resources, see the Speaking of Suicide website.