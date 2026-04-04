Field of Deals: Daytona Tortugas Offering Discount Tickets to Palm Coast Residents on July 17

The City of Palm Coast is partnering with the Daytona Tortugas to host Flagler County and Palm Coast City Night at historic Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Friday, July 17, 2026, at 6:35 p.m.
As part of the Tortugas’ regional City Nights series, which celebrates local communities, Palm Coast and Flagler County residents can attend the game at a discounted rate. By entering code FLG at checkout, residents can purchase general admission tickets for $9, creating an affordable opportunity for families, friends, and baseball fans to enjoy a night together.
City leadership, including members of the Palm Coast City Council and executive team, will be in attendance to welcome guests and participate in ceremonial first pitches.
“We’re thrilled to partner with the Daytona Tortugas to bring Palm Coast and Flagler County residents together for a City Night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark,” said City Manager Mike McGlothlin. “Baseball has long been America’s pastime, and events like this give families a chance to get out, connect, and make lasting memories while celebrating community.”
Jackie Robinson Ballpark is more than a baseball venue. It reflects progress, perseverance, and inclusion and is home to the Daytona Tortugas, the closest professional baseball team for Palm Coast and Flagler County residents to attend. The ballpark is undergoing a $30 million renovation, led by Barton Malow and scheduled for completion in early 2026, that will add a new player development facility, a Jackie Robinson Museum, upgraded fan amenities, and modernized features while preserving the stadium’s historic character. These improvements will expand capacity to approximately 4,300 seats and help ensure the ballpark remains a premier Minor League destination.
Palm Coast and Flagler County City Night is one of several community celebrations held throughout the season, highlighting municipalities across Volusia and Flagler counties. Residents are encouraged to secure tickets early and join their neighbors for a night of baseball, community pride, and shared celebration. Discounted tickets can be purchased through the Daytona Tortugas ticketing website by entering code FLG at checkout.
Comments
JimboXYZ says
Sounds like a fun night at the ballpark. July 17, gonna be a hot summer day. When I lived in Miami, FL used to be able to get Florida Marlins tickets for about that price. Subway had $ 5 Marlins tickets on Mondays. That was a game vs the Arizona Diamondbacks. Of course I’m a Phillies fan, so was always against the Marlins those Sun Life Stadium series. Other teams I did get to see ? Pirates, Giants, Nationals. I’d show up early for visitors batting practice a couple of hours before the 7 PM 1st pitch. Phillies had a roster of HR hitters, mostly lefties so they would bomb the Fish Tank seating section from Right foul pole to Center. I still have a bag of MLB baseballs that sold for $ 25 in the stadium gift shop.
Once the game got underway, there was the ticket upgrade that nobody cared whether you sat in a better seat. That Monday Diamondbacks game, the attendance was somewhere around 300 in a Stadium that held close to 80K. Anyway, he Marlins also had concerts post game. And I stopped going because the FL Marlins became the Miami Marlins for the new stadium built at the original Orange Bowl location. They went from a stadium that had parking to Little Havana & parking on residential lawns. That was 2012. The innaugural season of the stadium there was a traffic fatality, a family from Atlanta, GA got hit by a Cuban motorist. What a way to open a new stadium ? I knew that was going to be an issue, going from safe & secure parking on stadium premises to the Cuban crap hole of a barrio of Little Havana.
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