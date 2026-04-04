Field of Deals: Daytona Tortugas Offering Discount Tickets to Palm Coast Residents on July 17

The City of Palm Coast is partnering with the Daytona Tortugas to host Flagler County and Palm Coast City Night at historic Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Friday, July 17, 2026, at 6:35 p.m.

As part of the Tortugas’ regional City Nights series, which celebrates local communities, Palm Coast and Flagler County residents can attend the game at a discounted rate. By entering code FLG at checkout, residents can purchase general admission tickets for $9, creating an affordable opportunity for families, friends, and baseball fans to enjoy a night together.

City leadership, including members of the Palm Coast City Council and executive team, will be in attendance to welcome guests and participate in ceremonial first pitches.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Daytona Tortugas to bring Palm Coast and Flagler County residents together for a City Night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark,” said City Manager Mike McGlothlin. “Baseball has long been America’s pastime, and events like this give families a chance to get out, connect, and make lasting memories while celebrating community.”

Jackie Robinson Ballpark is more than a baseball venue. It reflects progress, perseverance, and inclusion and is home to the Daytona Tortugas, the closest professional baseball team for Palm Coast and Flagler County residents to attend. The ballpark is undergoing a $30 million renovation, led by Barton Malow and scheduled for completion in early 2026, that will add a new player development facility, a Jackie Robinson Museum, upgraded fan amenities, and modernized features while preserving the stadium’s historic character. These improvements will expand capacity to approximately 4,300 seats and help ensure the ballpark remains a premier Minor League destination.

Palm Coast and Flagler County City Night is one of several community celebrations held throughout the season, highlighting municipalities across Volusia and Flagler counties. Residents are encouraged to secure tickets early and join their neighbors for a night of baseball, community pride, and shared celebration. Discounted tickets can be purchased through the Daytona Tortugas ticketing website by entering code FLG at checkout.