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East Flagler Mosquito Control District Collects Over 1400 Tires During Amnesty Days

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More than 5.8 tons of tires were collected at its during its Tire Amnesty Days event May 29-31. (Mosquito Control District)
More than 5.8 tons of tires were collected at its during its Tire Amnesty Days event May 29-31. (Mosquito Control District)

The East Flagler Mosquito Control District (EFMCD) collected 1,441 tires during its Tire Amnesty Days event May 29-31, marking it the most successful collection in the program’s history.

The free event was made possible through a partnership with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), which provides funding and support for waste tire amnesty programs throughout the state.

Discarded tires are among the most common breeding sites for mosquitoes. Water from a single tire has the potential to produce hundreds of mosquitoes. Within the District, the species that most often breeds in tires or other containers is Aedes albopictus, an aggressive mosquito that is active during the day and therefore not affected by nighttime treatments for mature mosquitoes. In 2021, 30% of all TIPS submitted, EFMCD staff identified containers as the primary source of their mosquito problem. By removing containers such as tires, ornamental bromeliads, buckets, and so on, citizens can take a proactive stance in reducing mosquito populations.

Residents dropped off tires at no charge at the District headquarters, where staff assisted with their collection for recycling and proper disposal. The event was open to all Flagler County residents; more than 140 took part in the three-day event.

This year’s turnout surpassed previous years. District commissioners credited growing community awareness and increased outreach efforts ahead of the event. “Planning, prevention, and our dedicated employees keep the residents of the East Flagler Mosquito Control District safe from life-threatening, mosquito-borne diseases,” said Commissioner Perry Mitrano. “We thank our community partners for assisting in getting the word out, and everyone who came out to take part. We look forward to seeing you again next year.”

Children help get the last tire in a dumpster. (Mosquito Control District)
Children help get the last tire in a dumpster. (Mosquito Control District)

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