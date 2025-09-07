Flagler Tiger Bay Re-Elects Jay Scherr, Marc Dwyer and Joe Saviak to Leadership

The Flagler Tiger Bay Club, the county’s non-partisan and unique forum for ideas and discussions, Friday announced the election and re-election of the following board officers to serve four-year terms:

President – Jay Scherr

– Jay Scherr First Vice President – Marc Dwyer

– Marc Dwyer Second Vice President – Joe Saviak

– Joe Saviak Secretary – Cheri Orr

– Cheri Orr Treasurer – Jim Uveges

“Congratulations to our newly elected officers! I am honored and excited to serve our members for another term. With a strong leadership team, including several new board members, a stellar lineup of regional and national speakers, and a clear set of priorities and goals, we are well positioned to build on our momentum and continue making a meaningful impact in our community. I look forward to working alongside our dedicated board to further our mission, strengthen civic engagement, and expand our reach,” Scherr said.

“I am profoundly honored and privileged to serve as the First Vice President,” Dwyer, an attorney, said in a text. “From its inception, the Tiger Bay club has exemplified the highest aspirational goals of American society. Namely, the union of citizens of diverse and divergent backgrounds, cultures, education, and political postures to advance our civilization. Historically, we have aspired to be a united people, prioritizing our common goals over our divisions. Those founding principles have eroded in recent years, and therefore the Tiger Bay club stands as a beacon of civility in an increasingly incivil society. I’m very proud to represent this organization and look forward to using my skills to impart the values of civic engagement and community cooperation above political predilection. The Flagler Tiger Bay club in my opinion is the finest in the state, and I look forward to helping it continue its guiding mission to both young and seasoned citizens in Flagler County.”

Saviak, an attorney and university professor, said: “I am grateful to be re-elected and continue to serve as the Second Vice President of our outstanding Flagler Tiger Bay Club. I have now served seven years on our Board of Directors which is a wonderful team of impressive leaders. I love the community service, the exceptional speakers, and the friendships.”

Founded in 2018, the Flagler Tiger Bay Club hosts influential state and national speakers who address timely and relevant topics in a respectful, intellectually engaging environment. Through scholarships, mentorship, and networking, the club also actively supports the development of the next generation of civic leaders as part of the Young Tigers Program.