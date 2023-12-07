Teal Tranter Tully, age 33 of Flagler Beach, FL passed away peacefully in the loving presence of her family at the Stuart Meyers Hospice House on December 1, 2023. She was born on July 26, 1990, in Daytona Beach, Florida, to James Tranter and the late Tara O’Neill Tranter.

Teal was an Ovarian Cancer warrior, valiantly fighting this awful disease for almost 4 years. She was known for her strength and resilience. She was a beautiful woman with a heart of gold, and an infectious laugh, accompanied by her stunning hazel eyes that could light up a room.

Teal’s pride and joy were her two sons, James P. Tully IV “Jett” and Bodhi O’Neill Tully. She loved them immensely and they were her world. Family mattered most to Teal, and she cherished her roles as mother and wife.

Teal is survived by her loving husband, James P. Tully III “Trey”, her sons Jett and Bodhi, her father James Tranter, her brothers Sefton (Meghan) Tranter, Wesley Tranter and brother in law Shane (Amanda) Tully. She was a beloved aunt to her nephews Hendrix, Knox and Hudson Tranter, and nieces Hadley and Finley Tranter. Teal also leaves behind many dear friends “adopted by love” who counted as family.

Teal was preceded in death by her mother, Tara O’Neill Tranter, who certainly greeted her with open arms. She is now perfect in every way; dancing and telling her mother all about her – lovely tales.

Teal had a designer’s eye and a style all her own. She loved to decorate and throw a party, and her creativity shone through in everything she did. She was also a dedicated Jacksonville Jaguar fan, supporting her team through thick and thin.

A memorial service to celebrate Teal’s life will be held at Craig’s Flagler Palms Funeral Home. The service will be held on Friday, December 8, 2023, receiving friends at 11:00 am, service to begin at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at the Espanola Cemetery. A memorial paddle out in Flagler Beach will be scheduled and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a donation in Teal’s memory to the Stuart Meyers Hospice House.

Teal will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her legacy of love, strength, and determination will continue to inspire those who were touched by her remarkable spirit. She was one-of-a-kind, and it was said that the good Lord broke the mold when Teal was born.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.CraigFlaglerPalms.com