Teachers Must Now Self-Report When Arrested for Numerous Crimes

Florida law now requires educators to self-report to their employers within 48 hours an arrest for a felony or certain misdemeanors.

The list of offenses ranges from sexual misconduct with mental health patients, felony fraud, murder, aggravated assault, human trafficking, weapons on school grounds, prostitution, felony voyeurism, threats to kill, and more.

Educators also now have to self-report to their schools convictions, commitments to pretrial diversion programs, or findings of guilt for “any criminal offense other than a minor traffic violation within 48 hours after the final judgement.”

The change is a result of SB 1374, passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year. This week, the Florida Board of Education approved inserting language from that law in the Principles of Professional Conduct for the Education Profession in Florida.

Previously, teachers were required to self-report within 48 hours arrests or charges related only to the abuse of a child or sale or possession of controlled substances.

The law requires school boards to develop a policy for temporarily removing teachers from classrooms within 24 hours of notification of a felony or certain misdemeanor offenses.

Violation of the principles of professional conduct for teachers is ground for suspension or revocation of a teaching license.

The measure passed the Senate and the House unanimously, although some lawmakers raised concerns about how the measure could compromise due process.

Sen. Clay Yarborough, R-Jacksonville, sponsored the Senate version and Rep. Will Robinson, R-Bradenton, sponsored the House version.

The law acknowledges that teachers notifying of an arrest is not an admission of guilt.

–Jay Waagmeester, Florida Phoenix