Tax Collector and Daytona State College Honor 12 Flagler Leadership Academy Graduates

Twelve executives, managers, and professionals from across Flagler County’s local government agencies graduated from the Flagler County Local Government Leadership Academy on Feb. 12.

The ceremony was held at the Sheriff Rick Staly Law Enforcement Center. The academy, a partnership between the Flagler County Tax Collector’s Office and Daytona State College, has now produced more than 100 graduates in executive and managerial roles.

Michael Scheck, Director for the Center for Business & Industry at Daytona State College, conferred the certificates.

“My challenges to our graduates going forward are straightforward and simple: be the leaders we all would want to follow and grow more leaders,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Lead every day like the success of your team and the community depends on it because it does. Always lead with integrity, professionalism, and purpose.”

The academy is an intensive four-month executive education program. Classes meet weekly for two hours at the Tax Collector’s Office. Students are required to read two nationally recognized books on leadership and complete real-world assignments covering human resources, budgeting, risk management, and organizational culture.

“We are looking forward to seeing your continued accomplishments for many years to come using everything you have learned,” said Dr. Joe Saviak, who taught the course. “We congratulate you on this highly impressive personal, professional, and academic achievement. We celebrate your commitment to being the leaders who exemplify the very best in public service.”

Flagler County Tax Collector Shelly Edmonson, who coordinated the academy, hosted the classes at her main office.

“We strongly believe in investing in the success of our teams,” Edmonson said. “While we may each serve different functions, we are one team united by a shared mission to provide effective, efficient, and responsive local government to the citizens we serve. This collaboration among our local government agencies strengthens our organizations for the long term and Flagler County residents are the true winners.”

The 2026 graduates are: