Sustainable: Palm Coast Marks 20 Years of Arbor Day

Sunshine, smiles, and sustainability took center stage as Palm Coast’s 20th Annual Arbor Day celebration drew hundreds of residents from across the community this past Saturday. This milestone event marked two decades of environmental awareness and community connection, blending eco-conscious fun with family-friendly festivities.

Throughout the day, residents and guests helped create a lasting impact. A total of 400 trees found new homes across the city, while 6,300 pounds of paper were safely shredded and recycled. Community generosity also shone brightly with 925 pounds of food donated—valued at $1,985—which provided supplemental support to 115 Flagler County families, reaching a total of 460 individuals. On of the most anticipated moments of the event was when 350 native butterflies were released into the wild, a visual reminder of our shared commitment to nature.

Attendees also enjoyed live music from the Palm Coast Community Band and energetic performances by The Dance Method. Families enjoyed a wide array of attractions, from ax throwing and a petting zoo to kids’ crafts and interactive educational exhibits—all thoughtfully designed to promote sustainability in a fun and engaging way.

The walk-through butterfly tent offered a peaceful pause amid the festivities, culminating in a stunning butterfly release at 11 a.m.—a cherished Arbor Day tradition.

The City of Palm Coast extends its heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors who made this celebration possible. Grand Live Oak Sponsors included Verdego, Tri-County Bobcat, and Glibane Building Company. Magnolia Sponsors were Cline Construction, FPL, and Freese & Nichols, Inc. Red Bud Sponsors included Jump for Joy, Tractor Supply, and The Home Depot.

As we reflect on 20 years of Arbor Day celebrations, one thing is clear: in Palm Coast, we don’t just plant trees—we grow community. Thank you to everyone who joined us in nurturing a greener, stronger future for generations to come.