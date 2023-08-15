Flagler School Board Suspends Search and Prepares to Hire LaShakia Moore as Permanent Superintendent

The Flagler County School Board this afternoon agreed to suspend its search for a new superintendent and instead set in motion several steps that would lead to the appointment of Interim LaShakia Moore as the permanent district superintendent come September or October.

“I could see everybody was kind of happy, which I haven’t seen in a long tie, so it’s good,” Board Chair Cheryl Massaro said as her colleagues resolved to suspend the search in midafternoon today, during an information workshop.









Massaro had started the discussion by proposing to suspend the search. Moore, she said, “has had two and a half month interview on the job and I believe that our district is moving forward, which we need to be. I know she has a lot of support from the schools. We’ve seen her in various situations. And as I looked at this, I looked at the culture and the learning environment, and I went, Oh, wow, we already have somebody that could handle all this and move the district in the direction it needs to go.” She said the decision would save the district a lot of time and a lot of money.

The board will formalize the suspension of the search with a vote at this evening’s meeting, after 6 p.m. It could not take that vote during a workshop.

The shift was only partly surprising: Moore was a formidable contender all along, the only question being whether she would be willing to take on the permanent job, given the board’s mercurial membership.

Moore herself seemed to answer that question as she launched the new school year in the last two weeks–welcoming faculty and staff, then spending the first day on school on each campus–earning high praise from board members, faculty and staff for the immersive and enthusiastic way she took on the task. She confirmed it as she sat through this afternoon’s discussion, without objection. But the board’s challenge–and Moore’s almost certain wish–will be to secure a 5-0 vote for her hiring. Nothing less, on a school board defined more by division and unpredictability, would do.









Some board meetings were ready to make a motion this evening to hire Moore. But others preferred going through a few steps first: getting the full response from an ongoing community survey about the superintendent, going through another round of one-on-one interviews with Moore, and holding a board “retreat” on Aug. 24 where Moore’s role will be central to the discussion. (The retreat would be open to the public: while Board member Will Furry twice referred to the possibility of an “executive session” to discuss the superintendent matter, it would be illegal for the board to have any part of that discussion behind closed doors.)

“We’re going the right way. We have a good base. We have somebody that’s leading us and I think that they would do a wonderful job,” Massaro said.

[This is a developing story. More soon.]