That Color in Your Water Is Due to Low Rainfall and Palm Coast’s Use of Certain Wells

The City of Palm Coast is actively responding to the challenges posed by the current dry conditions, which have led to significantly increased water usage and heightened demands on our water supply. As a result, residents may notice a change in the color of their water, particularly throughout the summer months.









Due to the lack of recent rainfall, the City has been compelled to rely on groundwater wells that are not typically utilized for extended periods. These wells naturally contain higher levels of organic color, which is only marginally reduced during the lime-softening water treatment process at Water Treatment Plant 1. However, it’s important to emphasize that this does not compromise the safety of the water supply. More information about water quality can be found here: https://www.palmcoast.gov/utility/water-faq

The City’s Utility Department is taking proactive measures to mitigate the impact of water coloration on our residents. These include managing the usage of high-color wells, prioritizing their shutdown when demand decreases and water storage needs are met. Additionally, efforts are underway to conserve water by reducing demand, with water pressure leaving the water plants set at 50 psi.

The City is exploring treatment solutions to address the coloration directly at the well sites. Pilot programs are currently being evaluated to determine the effectiveness of these solutions in reducing color levels.

The City of Palm Coast remains committed to ensuring the safety and quality of our water supply, even amidst challenging environmental conditions. We encourage residents to stay informed and cooperate with water conservation efforts as we work together to navigate these circumstances.

To learn more about the city’s water conservation tips, visit https://www.palmcoast.gov/water-tips