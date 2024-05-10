The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, May 10, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Friday night: Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.









Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. On today’s show: Tom Leek, who is running for the Senate seat that includes Flagler County, and Darrel Boyer, who is running for the state House seat that includes Flagler County. Maybe Leek can tell us what all those crazy fliers about him being the next best thing since Lyndon Johnson and the Warren Court are all about. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

LGBTQ+ Night at Flagler Beach’s Coquina Coast Brewing Company: The monthly LGBTQ+ social for adults is scheduled for every second Friday of the month from 8 to 11 p.m. at Coquina Coast Brewing Co., 318 Moody Boulevard, Flagler Beach. “Come together, make new friends and share some brews. Going strong since Oct 2021! We feature many genres of local LGBTQ+ talent in our community; comedy, burlesque, belly dance, drag, musicians, bingo games, etc. There is never a cover charge but donations are greatly appreciated! When you register, your email is used to keep you up to date on future LGBTQ+ friendly events.

Church Folks Ain’t Laughing Enough: 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Comedy/ VarietyShow , Music, Dancing, Skits, Dining and More Back by Popular Demand! Reserve Now. Will be a Sell Out Show-$28.00 advance ticket sales $40.00@ the door. Proceeds Benefit the Palm Coast Democratic Club. Cash Bar.

“The Color Purple” Movie Matinee 1 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. A decades-spanning tale of love and resilience and of one woman’s journey to independence. Celie faces many hardships in her life, but ultimately finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood.

The St. Augustine Food and Wine Festival is ongoing this weekend. See details here.

The Romanza Festivale presents the Belle Fleur Ensemble, noon at the Memorial Presbyterian Church, 32 Sevilla Street, St. Augustine. The trio, Glynda Newton on violin, her husband Cliff Newton on trumpet, and Michael Dell on piano have all performed extensively with several ensembles. Glynda and Cliff retired from the Jacksonville Symphony after performing with that orchestra for more than 30 years. They both perform with a salon orchestra, the Newton Musical Palm Court Society Orchestra. Michael Dell is the Director of Music and Organist for the South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church and accompanies Jim Goodell’s Bella Voce, as their principal keyboardist.

‘First Date,’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m., except on Sundays, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $32.50, including fees. Book tickets here. The 2012 musical takes the audience through the first meeting of Casey and Aaron, two 30-ish New York City singles set up by friends and family. The two have nothing in common: Aaron is a conservative banker, Jewish, and looking for a meaningful relationship, while Casey is an artist and a little too funky for Wall Street. With the influences of their friends and family (played out in their imaginations) as well as the effects of social media (Google, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube personified), this first date seems to be doomed. But with the help of a meddling but well-meaning waiter, Casey and Aaron might make a connection after all. With a contemporary rock score, FIRST DATE gleefully pokes fun at the mishaps and mistakes of blind dates and gives hope that there could be that one perfect moment.













May 23: The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.





Notably: The oxygen level in my section of the P-Section–the Paris of Palm Coast–has dropped precipitously in the last few weeks. Half the reason is what you see above: the clearing for that 333-home subdivision to be called George Orwell Doublespeak Preserve, or as it’s recorded in plat books, Sabal Palm Preserve. A bit to the west, right smack in front of my house, is the clearing for the 72-home subdivision to be called Ponce Preserve. The more they’ll pave over, the more preserved we must feel. I can’t morally oppose home-building: I live in one on what used to be scrub just like what’s been wiped out above. But must they be so razing, so clear-cutting, so merciless? Of course not. They clear-cut because it’s easier, cheaper to build, and we’re not in a position to make it even more difficult–more expensive–to have a house. But there’s got to be a way to preserve some of the old canopy without segregating it in tiny little enclaves, as developers like to do when they shop for permits. As for the upside: maybe when the next wildfire season strikes, we’re less likely to be burned out of our homes,since there’s so little left to burn. —P.T.

