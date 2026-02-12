Survey Season: Palm Coast, Flagler County and Tourism Office Launch Simultaneous Resident Polls

It is survey season in Flagler, with three separate government agencies soliciting resident feedback on distinct tracks: the City of Palm Coast and Flagler County are gauging satisfaction with daily services and quality of life, while the county’s Tourism Development Office is looking for input to shape a 10-year plan for the region’s visitor economy.

The City of Palm Coast and Flagler County Government are conducting similar, coordinated community surveys via the National Research Center. This coordination allows data to be shared and analyzed community-wide, offering a comprehensive picture of resident priorities across jurisdictional lines. (Register here to be notified when this community-wide online survey option is available.)

Randomly selected households will receive invitations for the city and county surveys by mail over the next few weeks. A broader, community-wide version of these surveys will become available online at the end of February for those who do not receive a mailer.

“It will only take a few minutes to complete this survey which will help us align our planning initiatives with residents’ top priorities,” County Administrator Heidi Petito said of the county’s second take on the initiative. She noted the feedback plays a pivotal role in crafting policy for county-specific needs, including public libraries, growth management, and economic vitality.

Similarly, Palm Coast City Manager Mike McGlothlin emphasized that resident input is essential for the city’s strategic planning. “This survey gives us valuable insight into what we’re doing well, where we can improve, and how we can continue to maintain the quality of life our community values,” McGlothlin said.

The city has used the National Community Survey tool since 2002 to benchmark its performance regarding public safety, infrastructure, and mobility against similar communities nationwide, typically getting extremely high marks for public safety including policing, and for the city’s focus on parks, recreation, trails and natural resources. The curveys have just as typically drawn lower marks for transportation and the local economy. More information about the survey is available at here.

Simultaneously, the Palm Coast and the Flagler Beaches Tourism Development Office (TDO) is asking the public to look further ahead. The TDO is seeking input from residents and business owners to help develop a “Tourism Master Sustainability Plan.”

Partnering with Clarity of Place, an advisory firm specializing in visitor economies, the TDO intends to draft a comprehensive 10-year plan that protects the county’s character while managing tourism growth. Unlike the city and county’s phased rollouts, the tourism survey is open to the public immediately. The 10-minute digital questionnaire covers topics such as beaches, sports, eco-tourism, and the arts.

Residents can track the availability of the city’s survey at www.palmcoast.gov/about/community-survey. Residents can sign up to be notified when the county’s online survey opens at Polco. The tourism survey is currently available here.