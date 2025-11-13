Sheriff’s Mark Strobridge is Flagler County Veteran of the Year

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office’s Chief of Staff Mark Strobridge was selected as the 2025 Colonel Gary E. DeKay Veteran of the Year, an honor recognizing exceptional service to both nation and community.

The announcement came at a Veterans Day ceremony, held at the Flagler County Government Services Building, following the 3rd Annual Veterans Parade Tuesday morning in Bunnell. Veterans Services Officer David Lydon led the annual ceremony, celebrating local veterans and their ongoing contributions to the community.

During the ceremony, Jeff Kingdon—a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who was named Flagler County’s 2024 Veteran of the Year—presented the 2025 DeKay Award to Strobridge, recognizing more than four decades of combined military and law enforcement service. Strobridge served six years in the United States Marine Corps, where he meritoriously attained the rank of Corporal within his first two years and served an additional four years on inactive reserve before beginning his law enforcement career in 1981. Over 40 years, he has held leadership roles across Central Florida, primarily in Orange County, and currently serves as Chief of Staff for the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and right-hand man to Sheriff Rick Staly.

“There are so many people I could name that are more deserving than I am of this award,” said Strobridge. “Every veteran wrote that check — ‘send me, I will go and stand between you and danger.’ I’ve been fortunate to work alongside incredible people throughout my life, including Sheriff Rick Staly, who’s mentored me for more than four decades. I’ve had great examples to follow and am truly grateful for all of them.”

Over the last few weeks Strobridge led the successful campaign to rename the Sheriff’s Operations Center in Bunnell after Staly, and to mark the sheriff’s 50-year career in law enforcement with a commemorative event.

The Colonel Gary E. DeKay Veteran of the Year Award honors the legacy of Colonel DeKay, a U.S. Army Reserve officer and community leader who devoted more than 46 years of service to his country and to Flagler County. Established to recognize veterans who exemplify patriotism, leadership, and selfless service, the award is presented annually on Veterans Day to one deserving Flagler County veteran.

“Chief of Staff Strobridge has dedicated his entire life to service,” Staly said in a release issued by his agency. “From his years in the Marine Corps and then in the Navy, to his decades in law enforcement, he represents the very best in leadership. This recognition is well deserved, and I’m proud to have him on our team. Congratulations!”

Since its inception, the DeKay Award has highlighted the enduring impact of Flagler County’s veteran community. Past recipients include Captain Sisco Deen (2017) and Randall Stapleford (2023), among other distinguished local veterans who have continued to serve long after their military careers ended.