Sheriff’s Deputies Capture 2, Looking for 3rd Suspect in Stolen-Vehicle Incident in Palm Coast’s L-Section

Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies captured two individuals and are looking for a third following a stolen-vehicle incident that unraveled in Palm Coast’s L-Section. The vehicle was stolen in Seminole County and appears to have triggered a license-plate reader in Flagler County, leading to a chase and apprehension.

“We’ve apprehended two of them with the assistance of FireFlight,” the county’s emergency helicopter, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said from the scene. “We are looking for the third person.”









He said the third individual has been described as a Black male, with a black mask on, and black clothing. The search has drawn a heavy police presence in the area of Lynbrook Drive in Palm Coast. The man “bailed out” of the vehicle that had been reported stolen. Residents in the L-Section are asked to stay inside their homes and not take chances if they do see something, or attempt to act heroically. “Let us do our job,” the sheriff said.

It is not yet known if the third individual is armed. “Until they are in custody we consider everyone armed at this point,” Staly said. “I don’t want the community taking chances. If you see something call us.” In this case, a sheriff’s posting on Facebook asks residents or witnesses to call 911.

The Florida Highway Patrol is also assisting the operation.