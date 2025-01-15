Sheriff Staly Appoints Joseph Barile His Chief Deputy, Filling Post That Stood Empty for 6 Years

Sheriff Rick Staly announced today that he has appointed Commander Joseph Barile as the Chief Deputy of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. The Chief Deputy will be responsible for law enforcement and court and detention operations.

FCSO has not had a Chief Deputy since the retirement of Undersheriff Jack Bisland six years ago. For the last six years, these duties have been split between Chief of Staff Mark Strobridge and Sheriff Staly.









Chief Deputy Barile has been with the Agency since 2007 and has previously served in the Community Policing and Investigative Services divisions. Prior to his appointment as Chief Deputy, he served as the Commander of the Homeland Security and Investigations Section and has been at the forefront of the innovation and success of the Real Time Crime Center.

Chief Deputy Barile holds a Bachelor of Science in Homeland Security and is currently matriculating his master’s degree in Criminal Justice. He is a graduate of the Florida Sheriffs Association’s Commanders Academy, where he was the class president, and is a recent graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy.

“I am fortunate that I have many leaders within our staff. Chief Deputy Barile graduated from Flagler Palm Coast High School and joined FCSO as a Deputy Sheriff as he continued his college education,” said Sheriff Staly. “He has been promoted through the ranks and is well-respected within the FCSO team. He has been instrumental in implementing cutting-edge technology that has helped us reduce crime. FCSO and our community run through his veins, and he will help deliver our vision for a safer community, with the continual challenge of unprecedented growth.”

“I am very honored to be appointed Chief Deputy,” said Chief Deputy Barile. “Sheriff Staly has changed the culture and foundation of the Sheriff’s Office, which is now recognized as a leader in law enforcement and detention services across Florida and America. It is my honor to assist in delivering the best guardianship policing services possible for our community.”