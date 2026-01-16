Stetson Celebrates Martin Luther King with Week of Action

Stetson University will commemorate the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with its annual MLK Week of Action, a series of on- and off-campus events designed to connect students with the broader DeLand community through service, dialogue and civic engagement. The week’s programming includes opportunities for reflection, facilitated conversation and hands-on service projects that invite participants to practice Dr. King’s vision of peace, justice and the Beloved Community.

Among the events is the community Unity March and MLK Festival at Earl Brown Park, where students are encouraged to carry signs with messages of hope, peace and unity while joining hundreds of residents in a shared public expression of community solidarity. Stetson will also host “Things We Don’t Talk About at Dinner: Race in the United States,” a facilitated dialogue inviting participants to reflect on the lived experience of race in the U.S. and consider how Dr. King’s legacy continues to shape conversations about equity and justice.

“MLK Week of Action sets the tone for the spring semester by calling our community to live out our values through service, dialogue, and learning – together, and in partnership with our neighbors,” said the Rev. Caitlin Swann, associate director for the Center for Dialogue & Civic Action at Stetson University. “By engaging in meaningful conversations and hands-on service, students are encouraged to reflect on Dr. King’s legacy and their own role in creating positive change.”

Events are free and open to the public. A full schedule of events, along with registration details, is available at www.stetson.edu/MLK.

Featured MLK Week of Action events

Monday, Jan. 19

Annual MLK Unity March | 10:30 a.m.-noon

Meet outside the Museum of Art – DeLand (600 N. Woodland Blvd.)

Students and community members will gather for a one-mile march through downtown DeLand, concluding at Earl Brown Park. Participants are encouraged to bring banners and signs reflecting messages of unity, hope and peace.

Annual MLK Festival and AdventHealth Fair | Noon-5 p.m.

Earl Brown Park (750 S. Alabama Ave.)

A family-friendly festival featuring live performances, community booths, food trucks and more.

Tuesday, Jan. 20

Things We Don’t Talk About at Dinner: Race in the United States | 5:30-6:45 p.m.

Student Lounge, Carlton Union Building #230 (421 N. Woodland Blvd.)

A facilitated dialogue exploring race in American life and how King’s legacy informs today’s conversations about equity and justice.

Thursday, Jan. 22

MLK Life & Legacy Luncheon (RSVP required for entry) | 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Warren and Barbara Carr Stetson Room, Carlton Union Building #280 (421 N. Woodland Blvd.)

Hosted by the Cross-Cultural Center, this campuswide signature event will honor Dr. King’s life and impact through community reflection, dialogue and a renewed commitment to action. RSVP deadline was Sunday, Jan. 11, but the media is invited. For speaker details and event information, contact Alexandria Belk at [email protected].

Friday, Jan. 23 & Saturday, Jan. 24

MLK Days of Service (Friday): Environmental Stewardship at the Aquatic Center | 2-4 p.m. Friday

Sandra Stetson Aquatic Center (2636 Alhambra Ave.)

Hands-on environmental work removing invasive plants and beautifying the grounds in partnership with the Institute for Water and Environmental Resilience. Please RSVP if you plan to attend.

MLK Days of Service (Saturday): Community Gardening | 10 a.m.-noon Saturday

American Legion Orange Baker Post 187 (415 W. Voorhis Ave.)

Service project supporting the Black Homeschoolers of Central Florida community garden through upkeep and beautification. Please RSVP if you plan to attend.