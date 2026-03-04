Palm Coast Council Approves $226,000 Design Plans to Transform Historic Fire Station 22 Into Museum

The Palm Coast City Council on Tuesday approved the $226,000 cost of designing the transformation of Fire Station 22, the city’s first, into a museum and event space reflective of the building’s history. The building will be the permanent home of the Palm Coast Historical Society and have the feel of a welcome center. The city hopes to defray the cost with grants.

The city’s fire department is vacating the building and moving Fire Station 22 into a $10.9 million building currently under construction and opening in June at Palm Coast Parkway NE and Colbert Lane.

The original intention wasn’t to preserve the original 1977 building but to level it and make room for parking. The Palm Coast Historical Society strongly objected and campaigned to preserve the building, convincing the council.

“I want to first of all, thank this council, and also previous council, for saving this fire station,” Council member Theresa Pontieri said. Previous councils have tended more often to be the target of this council’s excoriations than praise, so Pontieri’s acknowledgment was notable for its magnanimity.

“I fought pretty hard up here and I did not have consensus initially to save it,” she said. “It was going to all be turned into a parking lot. I also want to thank some of the members of the Historical Society that came to that podium and advocated very hard for saving the fire station. I just really commend both councils for seeing the value in our oldest building in the city of Palm Coast and wanting to keep it and give an actual home to our Palm Coast Historical Society, as well as creating a welcome center.”

The city is applying for a state cultural grant and considering a corporate grant from Lowe’s. For all of Pontieri’s enthusiasm, she is cautious about money spent on what could be considered less than essential to the city’s needs. “I don’t look at this as a pet project, but based on some of the needs of the city infrastructure and public safety and things of that nature,” she said, “things like this can tend to drop off if funding gets tight, and we don’t want to see that happen. So let’s really try to work very hard at some grant funding. But otherwise, I think this looks great.”

City engineering staff met with community organizations and representatives from the Palm Coast Fire Department and the Parks and Recreation Department for insights and suggestions on the potential uses for the building, resulting in the proposed sketches submitted to the council on Tuesday.

“Some common ideas emerged,” City Architect Eric Gebo said. “The design was recommended to include meeting rooms, flex spaces, museum and exhibition space, cater and kitchen to support events, office space, storage, accessible connection to an outdoor space, upgrading of the building systems and preservation of historic architectural elements.”

There would be 92 additional parking spaces that would help the often congested parking lot at the Community Center across the street and provide parking for events at the fire station. The building would have a new entry point at its south side and a 200-square-foot lobby that opens into an 1,150-square-foot exhibition space, with expansion toward the exterior at the north end of the building. A multi-purpose workroom would be built on the east side of the building. It could be used for museum displays as well.

“The second floor mezzanine level will be dedicated solely to the creation and display of arts and crafts,” Gebo said. “The 580-square-foot art studio would overlook the exhibition space with a glazed storefront system to the north and the two-story entry lobby at the south.” The glazing would provide diffuse lighting, which protects art work. Architecturally, the idea is to bring back elements lost over time, redefining exterior details, such as what Pontieri called “resurrecting the bell tower,” an element she particularly appreciated.

Council member Dave Sullivan wasn’t always convinced that the building should be preserved. Now he is, as long as the building’s purpose is focused on history. Parks and Recreation Director James Hirt said preliminary plans would have Historical Society volunteers at the building’s museum at all times. He compared it to the Casements in Ormond Beach, the former John D. Rockefeller winter home turned cultural center and museum for the city. The Casements is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Peter Johnson, president of the Palm Coast Historical Society, proposed to the council to rent out spaces at the building to achieve “cost recovery.”

“We’re going to furnish the building, make it look really nice. And then additionally, we can also have docents there,” Johnson said. “I think this is a great opportunity. I know the county is making some moves to work on their ecotourism center. Not that it’s a competition, but it’s kind of looked at this point to provide a service to the community. So thank you to the council.”

The council unanimously approved a $226,000 work order with Forefront Architecture & Engineering, a Clermont-based firm, for the project’s schematic design and construction documentation phases. The money is drawn from the city’s parks impact fee revenue. Construction documentation is expected to take 14 weeks followed by a two-week bidding period for the actual construction phase, though money for that phase has not been appropriated. Forefront will provide oversight for approximately 8 months during the construction phase.