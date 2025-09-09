Final Beam Tops Out of Palm Coast’s Fire Station 22

A major milestone was celebrated on September 3 as the City of Palm Coast, alongside contractor Wharton-Smith and design team Schenkel Shultz, marked the topping out of Fire Station 22. The event, held at the station’s future site at Palm Coast Parkway NE and Colbert Lane, commemorated the placement of the final beam—a symbol of progress, teamwork, and a safer future for Palm Coast.

Fire Station 22 is one of two new fire stations under construction in Palm Coast, joining Fire Station 26 in Seminole Woods. Together, these projects will reduce response times, expand coverage, and help safeguard the community for generations to come.

The ceremony featured remarks from Wharton-Smith and Schenkel Shultz, as well as City Manager Lauren Johnston and Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill.

“What an exciting day for the City of Palm Coast,” Johnston shared. “This fire station, here at Palm Coast Parkway and Colbert Lane, and its sister station in Seminole Woods, represent an investment in lives—because every minute saved can mean the difference between devastation and hope. Just as this structure reaches higher, so does our commitment to our residents. We are building for today, but we are also building for tomorrow—a stronger, safer Palm Coast.”

Chief Berryhill highlighted how these stations will strengthen the department’s ability to serve the community with courage and speed. “Every call we respond to is about protecting lives and property. These new stations will give our firefighters the resources they need to do their job even more effectively—and that means a safer Palm Coast for everyone. You’re building the building that’s going to protect the protectors,” he said.

The City of Palm Coast thanks Schenkel Shultz for their thoughtful designs, Wharton-Smith for their dedicated craftsmanship, and for hosting the ceremony, and the City Council for championing projects that prioritize public safety.

As construction continues, anticipation grows for the day the station doors officially open in Summer 2026. Fire Station 22 will equip our firefighters with the resources they need to protect our residents, while also standing as a lasting symbol of Palm Coast’s commitment to safety and quality of life.