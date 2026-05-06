The Kim C. Hammond Justice Center–Tatooine for short–transformed into a celebration from a galaxy not so far away on May 4 as Flagler County Clerk of Court Tom Bexley hosted the office’s first-ever Star Wars–themed wedding ceremony in honor of May the Fourth.

Three couples were wed, choosing to begin their lives together surrounded by the iconic spirit of the Star Wars universe. Darth Vader, campaigning locally for Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia, was among the guests. Han Solo did not think he’d be safe in Florida and sent his regrets.

Bexley, fresh from liberating Princess Leia from the Death Star otherwise known as the Government Services Building, borrowed a storm trooper from the courthouse security detail to ensure against grooms’ cold feet. That may explain how Bexley managed to get a light saber past security. He was not arrested. But he officiated unarmed.

Declaring himself a Jedi Council of One, Bexley noted the timeless nature of love and its power to bring people together. “In a galaxy not so far away, love remains one of the most powerful forces,” Bexley said. “It binds us, guides us, and gives our lives purpose — much like the Force itself.”

One couple celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows and marking a commitment longer than Voyager I and II have been speeding into deep space since their launch from a not-too distant pad in 1977. The ceremony was infused with fun, nostalgia, and community spirit.

Clerk staff organized it all, providing of course a jug of Luke Skywater and an assortment of cupcakes presented as “The Cake Awakens,” though Robert Kennedy Jr. might have had a stroke if he’d seen the radioactively colorized icing on those delights. There were additional puns worthy of felony court (“Ewok Snacks,” “Wookie Cookie”), but for once the Jury Assembly Room gave way to willing pleas and, the couples surely hope, life sentences.

A few businesses in town and the Flagler Education Foundation were recognized as sponsors. Previously, the Clerk’s Office was known for its Valentine’s Day mass weddings. No additional themed ceremonies are planned. But the Clerk’s Office naturally continues to provide marriage services and vow renewals year-round for residents seeking meaningful and personalized experiences. For more information about marriage services, including parole from marriage, go here.



