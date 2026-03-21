A 37-year-old Palm Coast man was killed early Friday morning in a crash with a tractor trailer on State Road 11, a little more than halfway between Bunnell and Cody’s Corner, the SR11 intersection with County Road 304.

According to a brief Florida Highway Patrol release, both vehicles were traveling south on 11, the 37-year-old man driving behind the truck. As the truck made a left turn, the 37-year-old crashed into the back of the truck. The report does not specify the location of the crash.

Flagler County’s 911 dispatch notes do: in the 5336 block of State Road 11. Property Appraiser records indicate a logging road branches off 11 on that parcel, which belongs to Bunnell-based landowners. A temporary sign on 11, for traffic traveling south from Bunnell Friday afternoon, cautioned drivers about logging trucks entering the road. It’s not clear if the sign was there Friday morning.

The crash took place at 7:07 a.m. The Palm Coast driver was at the wheel of a white Subaru, and was reported by a caller to 911 to be entrapped and unresponsive, though at that point he was still breathing. AirOne and Trauma One, the emergency helicopters, were placed on standby. Within moments of their arrival at the scene, paramedics were reporting that the Subaru driver was barely holding on to life. He was extracted by 7:32, and pronounced deceased at 7:33 a.m.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office followed by Flagler County Fire Rescue were first at the scene. The Bunnell Police Department also responded, as did the Palm Coast Fire Department. State Road 11 was shut down in both directions from Old Haw Creek Road to the north to Cody’s Corner to the south as significant debris blocked the highway. The truck had a collapsed spring hangar on the trailer’s fifth axle from the force of the collision. There were no indications either in the FHP report or the 911 notes of a violation on the part of the truck driver, a 35-year-old woman from Hastings. She was not injured.

By 10:30 a.m. the road had reopened, and by noon there was no sign of a crash but for a lone FHP cruiser parked on the side of the road.

The crash resulted in the fifth fatality on Flagler County roads so far this year, the second where the victim was a motorist. A cyclist, a motorcyclist and a pedestrian were the victims of other crashes.