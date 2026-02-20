Scott Spradley, Flagler Beach City Commission Candidate: The Live Interview

Scott Spradley is one of three candidates running for two seats in the March 3 Flagler Beach election for the City Commission.
Scott Spradley is an attorney, completing his first term. Incumbent Rick Belhumeur is a builder, completing his third three-year term (only the first two terms were consecutive). R.J. Santore III is vice president of his family’s fireworks manufacturing company. Santore is running for the first time.
All three are at-large candidates. Voters of any party or non-party registered in Flagler Beach may vote for two candidates in the non-partisan election. The top two vote-getters will claim the seats.
FlaglerLive submitted six identical questions to the three candidates. As always, the aim is to elicit as much candor and transparency as possible. We have not put space restrictions on the candidates, as this is one of their only platforms to explain heir candidacy to a broad public. But we have asked them to refrain from making campaign speeches, make lists of accomplishments or use artificial intelligence in their answers for anything more than copy editing or spell-checking. We have also asked candidates to reasonably document their claims.
We have no way to positively verify whether the candidates have complied with the AI request. It is ultimately up to the reader to judge the quality and sincerity of a candidate’s answers, which are presented here as submitted. Here are Spradley’s answers.
The Questions in Summary: Quick Links
1. Explain your role as a city commissioner, as you see it–the responsibilities of the job, its limits, your relationship with and expectations of the city manager, and how you would interact with the staff.
Flagler Beach City Commissioners are policy-makers. It is our job to listen to issues raised by our constituents or by other governmental or private bodies, and after study and debate, create or revise ordinances and resolutions to resolve the issues at hand. To maximize my interaction with residents, I have conducted a total of 72 informal Town Halls as of this date, usually on Saturday mornings at my Flagler Beach Law Office. The purpose of the Town Halls is to be available to our residents to answer questions and to develop a sense of the public’s needs and desires as to City governance. This is extremely helpful as I formulate my position on pending ordinances and resolutions. On that note, the task of carrying out the subject of the ordinances or resolutions typically falls on the City Manager, who in turn directs his staff to implement action. From there, my role as City Commissioner is to provide oversight of the City Manager as his/her duties are performed. City Commissioners do not direct staff as that is the sole domain of the City Manager. Staff performance is thus a part of the City Commission’s annual review of the City Manager, who is the direct supervisor of staff.
See how the other candidates answered:
Rick Belhumeur | R.J. Santore
2. If you are the incumbent, what specifically justifies another term for you–what can you point to in your last term as two or three signature achievements that would not have happened had you not been there? Why should R.J. Santore not replace you–what about him alarms you enough to tell voters: “I’m your better choice”? If you are the challenger, what justifies removing either of the candidates you are running against? Going past the assumption that they are fine people and that you would provide a fresh or different perspective, what do you cite as two or three specific examples for each that justify their removal, and how would you have been different?
My 3-year term as City Commissioner has been filled with challenges and accomplishments. I seek another 3-year seat on the City Commission to continue to work with the City Commission and the City Manager on pending projects through completion and on the creation of new public policy. For example, I am excited that the members of the City Commission worked in unison to ensure that the Flagler Beach Pier demolition and reconstruction finally began under our watch. I look forward to the continuing construction of the new Pier, until completion. I am also excited that U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and the County Beach Renourishment Programs are in full blossom, after many years of waiting. I am especially connected to the Beach Renourishment Program, as immediately prior to being elected to the City Commission, my Law Firm was retained to represent Flagler County in Federal Bankruptcy Court in a matter which ultimately led to the acquisition of the final property easement which enabled the Beach Renourishment Program to begin. I view that result as a crowning accomplishment in my 35-year legal career. Another accomplishment was the sale of the City owned golf course with the critical stipulation that it remains a golf course through implementation of a deed restriction, even if it is later sold to a 3rd party. In fact, it would take a unanimous 5-0 vote of a future City Commission for there to be any use of that property other than as a golf course. My current term also saw the issue of the large Veranda Bay/Summertown annexation arise and dominate City Commission meetings the past 18 months. I believe the annexation and the growth management that will follow is a critical step and opportunity for this and future City Commissions to protect our land and our residents and provide for retention of the charm of Flagler Beach that so many of us have come to know and love. But mostly, the annexation is projected to yield the lion’s share of revenues necessary to repair the City’s antiquated infrastructure, including the rotting underground pipes. In addition to my strong desire to continue service to the community as a City Commissioner to see these projects through, if reelected, I intend to encourage the City Commission to enact a Citywide Master Parking Plan, with special focus on downtown parking solutions to assist our local businesses and improve access to our residents and to our guests from elsewhere. One idea you will see, in my view, is a plan for public consideration of paid parking in certain downtown areas, with—importantly—a free pass for residents of Flagler Beach. This initiative is critical in view of downtown development; the attraction of the new Pier; and the growth of Palm Coast and the surrounding areas, all of which is putting undue pressure on access to parking.
I have gotten to know R.J. Santore during my 3-year term, primarily due to his attendance and participation in many of the Saturday Town Halls I conducted during my term. I find R.J. to be thoughtful and sincere with reasoned beliefs when it comes to City policy. When it comes to R.J.’s path to City Commissioner, I look at my own experience: Prior to seeking election to the City Commission, I attended Commission meetings on a regular basis for at least 2 years—which R.J. himself has done. But in the years leading to my own election, I served a term on the Flagler Beach Paid Parking Committee (2 years); a term as Chair of the Charter Review Committee (1 year); a term as Chair of the Flagler Beach Fireworks Committee (6 months); and a term on the Flagler Beach Planning & Architectural Review Board (1 year). I found my collective service on these Committees and the PAR Board to be invaluable to me when I began my term as a City Commissioner. Personally, I would like to see R.J. consider serving on a City Committee or Board, to develop the breadth of his knowledge of City issues prior to seeking a seat on the City Commission. Also, I do feel it is important to the community that R.J. clarify his connection to County Commissioner Kim Carney, who has publicly supported R.J. for City Commission, but who has recently taken positions with the Flagler County Commission that are, in my opinion, contrary to the best interests of Flagler Beach. Specifically, despite the unanimous support of the Flagler Beach City Commission of a proposed one-half cent sales tax advocated by County Staff to be used in conjunction with Beach Management, Commissioner Carney publicly opposed that program. More recently, Commissioner Carney made public statements appearing to oppose continued Flagler County support of Flagler Beach Lifeguards (“The Florida Statutes do not require the County to support the lifeguards”). I feel it is important for the residents to know whether R.J. is tied to Commissioner Carney’s policies or whether, if elected, he will retain his independence in all respects.
See how the other candidates answered:
Rick Belhumeur | R.J. Santore
3. Flagler Beach has unique challenges. What two or three issues or challenges do you see affecting Flagler Beach specifically that other local governments don’t have to deal with, and what specific, pragmatic and realistic solutions do you propose–solutions you could propose at the next joint meeting of local governments, for instance.
Beach Management. Since the County voted down the half-cent sales tax (which ironically, originated with the County), it is imperative that alternatives be proposed, studied and pursued to protect our beach. I am optimistic that Commissioners Andy Dance, Greg Hanson and Leeann Pennington have publicly stated their willingness to chase down all funding opportunities for Beach Management utilization. For the City’s part, the current City Commission has committed to seek to implement a significant annual contribution based on property values to be used for beach management. But we can’t do it alone. We need outside funding (grants) and continued support from the County and from our fellow municipalities to obtain the full scope of financial support needed to protect our beach. If reelected, I pledge to continue my support for the critical issue of Beach Management.
Massive Infrastructure Repair and Replacement. The concerns I hear most ofter from our residents are related to our deteriorated infrastructure and its negative effect on stormwater and storm drainage (or lack thereof). While the growth associated with annexation is not welcome by virtually anyone not in the development or construction industries, we realistically will see growth, particularly that associated with Summertown and Veranda Bay. On the bright side, it is projected that significant financial benefits would accompany these developments, with a large portion of it targeted for infrastructure improvement. If reelected, I pledge to continue to explore all avenues of financial support for the massive infrastructure repair and replacement that must occur in Flagler Beach for us to continue to enjoy the lifestyle we have and that we expect our government to maintain.
Lifeguard Support. As recited above, the County’s historical support of Flagler Beach lifeguards is currently in question due to projected budget cuts by the County. It is imperative that we all contact and urge our County Representative specifically and the entirety of the Board of County Commissioners generally, to continue their financial support of our lifeguards as a matter of public safety. If reelected, I pledge to continue my support for our lifeguards from all sources, beginning with the County.
See how the other candidates answered:
Rick Belhumeur | R.J. Santore
4. Let us assume that Veranda Bay and Summertown clear all hurdles and are part of Flagler Beach. First, how are both the planned 850,000 square foot commercial side of Summertown, including a hotel, restaurants etc., and downtown Flagler Beach’s similar commerce simultaneously sustainable, when even Palm Coast’s Town Center is struggling after 25 years of trying? And what will you do specifically to keep the two sides of the river from becoming competing sides of the city, as opposed to part of the same cohesive unit, especially if (as in Bunnell with Grand Reserve) the new developments’ residents start claiming several seats on the commission?
The first distinction is that the main entrance to the Summertown commercial development is on State Road 100, which serves as the primary ingress and egress to Flagler Beach. In other words, we and all visitors pass by there on our daily commutes. So the visibility is high. Palm Coast’s Town Center, on the other hand, is well off of State Road 100 and presents no real visibility to passers by who are not deliberately destined for Town Center. Secondly, I don’t know that “simultaneously sustainable” is the correct measuring stone for Summertown and downtown Flagler Beach. Specifically, the rate of development of the property to be annexed is 20+ years. I fully expect that a lead time of completion to that order will allow the City to compete where it is able and find ways for our local businesses to prosper on both sides of the Intracoastal Waterway. As to the question about voter weight as it relates to competing interests on both sides of the river, I envision a study of possible reorganization of the City Commission to district-based, should the prospect of a shift off island of voter control come to fruition. In that event, I see the City as having 5 voting districts, with one Commissioner assigned to each district. See Flagler County and the City of Palm Coast as examples of district based representation.
See how the other candidates answered:
Rick Belhumeur | R.J. Santore
5. Based on your comments at the recent Woman’s Club forum and in previous public statements, each of you, to one extent or another, has put significant faith in growth not only paying for itself but potentially–regarding Veranda Bay and Summertown–generating a large enough windfall to underwrite capital improvements such as stormwater for the rest of the city. Yet none of the consensus documentation on the subject supports the claim that growth either pays for itself or generates a windfall, with clear evidence locally: Bunnell’s Grand Reserve, the largest single development in its history, was approved on high hopes that it would create a windfall. It has not. Palm Coast just approved the largest utility rate increase in its history–despite ranking among the fastest-growing cities in the state for some of the years since 2018. First, what independent documentation or analysis do you have (documentation not produced by the developer) showing the revenue you might expect from Veranda Bay and Summertown? Second, assuming, as is likely, that the new developments will not generate the sort of revenue you need to foot the full bill for the $46.5 million sewer plant, let alone the stormwater and other capital needs burdening your budget, what is your alternative revenue source?
I am familiar with the developer study, but I have also relied on financial information generated by Flagler Beach staff, which itself is rooted in State of Florida rate information and related studies. While the study and other information suggest future revenues attributable to the annexed properties funding the $46.5 waste water treatment plant, we can’t rely on that to the exclusion of other options should there be a shortfall. In that event, the City would be required to look at other options, including use taxes, i.e., higher utility rates. Other sources would include user taxes related to visitors to the Pier and to the potential of paid parking and its revenues. Additionally, the City maintains a Utility Reserve fund which has a current balance of between $20 and $30 million available for the project, if necessary.
See how the other candidates answered:
Rick Belhumeur | R.J. Santore
6. Let us assume that the legislature successfully places a ballot initiative that eliminates non-school homesteaded property taxes and that voters approve it. Let us also assume that you would have to enact your first budget without that revenue in your second or third year. Provide three programs, divisions, departments, initiatives or employees you are currently funding out of your general revenue that you would reduce or cut.
State budgets are generally program heavy. City budgets, like ours, are typically personnel heavy. Consequently, a significant hit on revenues generated by property tax would likely result in the reduction of key personnel, such as public safety and maintenance personnel. Use taxes would need to be considered (see above), as well. All in all, it is my belief that while the reduction of property tax would seem at first blush to be a welcome bit of relief, I would caution all voters to be wary of supporting this State measure (if it comes to fruition) since unforeseen taxes and personnel cuts will take the place of lost property tax revenues. On that note, as of the date of this writing, it looks (to me at least) that the passage of the bill to reduce property tax is unlikely, particularly since there is currently no companion Senate Bill (yet) to the various drafts of the House Bill.
See how the other candidates answered:
Rick Belhumeur | R.J. Santore
Comments
chris conklin says
The only logical choice. Always 100% class. He knows his job as opposed to one commissioner who wants to be the code enforcement and anything else he get into. Not sure about the 3rd candidate but please flagler beach vote SPRADLEY.
Belinda says
There definitely is a lack of understanding of the job responsibilities and authority with respect of one of the incumbents. Spradley does understand the position. That said he is my second choice and there are two positions.
The concerns with respect to Santore’s independence, I believe are unfounded. However, you should speak to him directly if you are concerned about that (Santore Meet the Candidate Event – Sunday, March 1, 3-5 PM, Beach Front Grille, 2444 S Ocean Shore). He also stated at the Women’s Forum he did not agree with Commissioner Carney’s position with respect to the beach renourishment sales tax. I certainly believe that Santore will maintain his independence and put the City of Flagler Beach and its residents first at all times.
As far as serving on multiple boards, etc. over multiple years. If we make that the overriding requirement, we will never get anybody to apply other than those very close to retirement or retired with a lot of extra time on their hands. Spradley has a law practice and serving on those boards can also be a networking tool which will help your business if you have a law firm or a CPA firm. It stands to reason the more people you know the more clients you obtain. Generating more business and helping your community by volunteering your time is very efficient and done by many licensed professionals with their own firms. Nothing wrong with it at all. However, we don’t have a lot of of those in the pond to fish for future commissioners. I truly believe we had better grab Santore, while we have the opportunity.
His opponent, if Spradley is removed from the equation, has had nine years to correct many things and has been unsuccessful. I believe part of that problem is that Santore’s opponent does not understand what he is and is not qualified to assess and handle. He also has shown a distain and an unwillingness to listen to his bosses, which are his constituents. In a company that would be referred to as insubordination and you would be terminated for it at some point.
Lastly, the theatrics at the last meeting may or may not have put The City in a poor legal position. However, at best blindsiding all parties showed a lack of decorum, professionalism, and basic understanding of how one should handle this sort of personnel matter.
All of that said we have two jobs and three resumes. Do we want the insubordinate employee or do we hire a new one that may not in the eyes of some have enough experience, but is willing to actually listen to the bosses, has had a very intense internship, and exhibits high emotional and intellectual intelligence? Hire the new one, Santore, every day.
I respectfully request you reach out to Santore and vote for him. Please remember no vote is a vote and there are two positions open.
OP says
I respectfully disagree with the assertion that Mr. Spradley is the only logical choice. While he may demonstrate professionalism, it’s concerning to see another commissioner attempting to take on multiple roles, such as code enforcement, without focusing on the broader responsibilities of their position. I believe we should carefully evaluate all candidates, including the third candidate, to ensure we make an informed decision that truly serves the interests of Flagler Beach.
It’s crucial that we consider each candidate’s vision and qualifications before deciding who deserves our vote.
Belinda says
Interesting. I was not aware of the multiple roles by this incumbent. Certainly aware of the other incumbent’s poor behavior and understanding of their job.
OP says
While we appreciate Mr. Spradley’s initiative to meet with citizens every Saturday, we would like to see more transparency regarding how he incorporates their feedback in his role as a F. B. Commissioner. It’s important to us that he reflects on the concerns and ideas shared by the community, as his legal background alone does not fully address our needs as residents. We want to see how much he genuinely cares about our city and its citizens.
Disgusted says
My experience at these Saturday morning meetings was Spradley talking about his law firm for the first 10-15 minutes, writing your concerns on his whiteboard with minimal discussion about hard issues, and ending the hour with what football team will win on that particular weekend.
I bet that whiteboard was erased as soon as the hour was up because I never heard him bring up any concerns that were addressed during regular meetings. You have to ask yourself, what has he actually done for you? Posting pictures of Flagler Beach on Facebook and touting his umpteenth one hour coffee talks on Saturday’s does not make a commissioner who is supposed to represent the community.
FlaglerLive says
FlaglerLive attended four Spradley town hall meetings at different times over the past two years. Based on those meetings–which filled reams of pages of notes and hours of recordings, none transcribing self-advertising or football predictions–the commenter’s description is grossly inaccurate. Spradley opens each meeting with an outline of the ten or so discussion items for the hour. He does mention his law firm, because that’s where the meetings take place, but does so as much as a disclaimer–that the meetings are not sponsored by the city nor necessarily representative of the commission’s stances–as to note what his firm specializes in. That usually takes 30 seconds. He never mentioned the law firm again. There were in the times we attended facetious, ice-breaking references to his personal “dates,” since then ended by what turned into a marriage. That usually took 15 seconds. If there were references to football, they were the sort of references a few elected officials, like Palm Coast’s Ty Miller, make at the end of meetings, as inoffensive asides at the end of more hard-edged discussions signaling the end of the session. The meat of the meetings, none shorter than 60 minutes, some longer, often with a guest–the police chief, a county commissioner (another city commissioner presenting alongside Spradley on upcoming topics would violate sunshine), the city attorney–include reviews the last commission meeting, previews of the upcoming one, and updates on whatever hot topics were dominating the agenda at the time. Spradley’s presentations were direct, objective and substantive to the point of wonkiness. If all local governments led their meetings with the same focused discipline, they’d be more efficient and productive. We attended the town halls in view of a planned profile along the lines of “How to Conduct a Town Meeting,” as no local elected official has managed the feat as consistently (72 and counting) or as thoroughly (we suspect Andy Dance is an exception, but he doesn’t conduct them nearly as often). We never got around to it. The misinformation in the above comment suggests we should have. But this summary is what the profile would have described at greater length.
m thompson says
I fully agree with your viewpoints FlaglerLive. Commissioners cannot discuss any issues outside of formal meetings. “Town Hall” meetings are an option to ask direct questions to get their honest & detailed opinions AND hear other attending people’s opinions, concerns, & questions answered. Any special guest from within the county is an added perk for other topics & info for answers. I find it interesting to learn something new in a casual group setting. Govt meetings are formal & short on details of topics. There’s lots of confusing legal mumbo-jumbo & the public has only 3 mins to try to get their point across or to get answers. Quite frequently at the formal meetings it appears that board members & other dept heads act so put out & distracted to be there, that it’s apparent that their focus is not on what is being discussed or even what’s being voted on! And these are the people that are supposed to be the “best representation” for their positions! Insert: shaking my head & rolling my eyes …….