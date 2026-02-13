Palm Coast Splash Pad Suit Settlements Reach $2.375 Million, but City Still Faces Over $1.2 Million Loss

tLast Updated: 5:03 p.m.

Palm Coast and the last of the contractors it sued over the shoddily built splash pad at Holland Park have reached a settlement agreement that pays the city $1.175 million. The deal ends nearly four years of expensive litigation over one of the city’s most vexing projects.

Added to previous settlements with three other companies, the total amount the city is recovering is $2.375 million in damages. There are no separate reimbursements for legal fees. The city has paid $626,492 in legal fees on the case to date, with a few more billable hours yet to pay. So when all costs are tabulated, the city will not come close to breaking even.

The city attorney in a memo to the council says the settlement terms “fair, reasonable, and are in the best interest of the City.”

The original splash pad, completed in May 2021, cost $5 million. It was not open long before defects forced it to close. The city sued several contractors in November 2022. Saboungi Construction successfully rebuilt the splash pad, which reopened in July 2024 and has operated well since.

The rebuilding cost $3 million–$625,000 more than the amount the city is recovering, not including legal fees. Added to the $626,492 in legal fees paid so far, that pushes the net loss to $1.25 million.

The legal fees will be paid out of the settlement money: “a portion of the settlement payment is allocated for the payment of the City’s attorneys’ fees and costs related to the Lawsuit,” the settlement agreement states. “The settling parties agree to bear their own attorneys’ fees and costs arising out of the dispute.”

The City Council will vote on the settlement at its meeting Tuesday. The settlement is not effective without that ratification.

No fewer than 13 contractors were named in the city’s suit, though some of them were involved in cross-claims that did not necessarily involve the city. The city settled with four of them (BBI Construction Management, Westfield Insurance Company, No Fault, and Vortex Aquatic Corporation) previously, with the council approving each settlement. Those settlements were not disclosed until now, and are reported here for the first time.

On Feb. 3, the parties informed the court that a settlement was pending with Aquatic Consulting Engineers, or ACE, and S&ME Inc., pending council approval. The council met behind closed doors on Jan. 27, as allowed by law when discussing strategy on pending litigation, or settlement terms. The council gave direction at that meeting to move ahead with the settlement, suggesting it will approve the terms in open session Tuesday, since it is well aware of them.

ACE assisted with the creation of certain drawings for the splash pad. S&ME was the the lead designer of the splash pad, and was in charge of administrative oversight.

Both S&ME and ACE still deny and dispute the city’s claims, according to the settlement agreement, but “wish to reach an amicable resolution.” S&ME is paying $1.1 million to the city, ACE is paying $75,000, by way of GrayRobinson, the Orlando law firm that represents the city in the matter. The balance of the settlement funds was paid by other contractors in previous settlements, as follows:

BBI Construction, $690,000.

No Fault LLC, $385,000.

Vortex Aquatic, $125,000.

“This was an issue our Council inherited, but we were determined to see it through,” Mayor Mike Norris was quoted as saying in a release the city issued this afternoon. “We worked hard to resolve the litigation, recover as much taxpayer money as possible, and make sure the splash pad was rebuilt the right way. Today, our families have an exceptional amenity they can enjoy, and we made sure our community wasn’t left footing the whole bill.”

The splash pad is closed for the winter. It reopens March 1. It is a free amenity.