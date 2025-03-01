As the weather begins to warm back up, Palm Coast government is reopening the Splash Pad for the season. The Splash Pad at Holland Park, off Florida Park Drive, reopened on Saturday, March 1, at 9 a.m.

Boasting 11,000 sq. feet, each zone of the Splash Pad has been strategically designed to represent local ecosystems and wildlife. The Shore zone, designed for kids of all ages, depicts the coastal ecosystems with realistic sea animals for the spray features, including dolphins, an octopus, a right whale, and starfish. The Swamp zone, designed for ages 2-5, represents our local swamp ecosystems, namely Graham Swamp. This area is complete with lily pads, frogs, cattails, and yellow-bellied slider turtle spray features.









The city invites residents to utilize the Splash Pad all Summer long. Everything included in the splash pad is meant to complement the theming, including the Life Floor surfacing, which immerses you in both zones. Life Floor is a certified aquatic play material. It provides a slip-resistant surface with added fall protection as compared to concrete. Hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to sunset, Monday-Sunday. Please note that the Splash Pad is scheduled for regular weekly maintenance every Tuesday until 11am.

James F. Holland Park has many other offerings including the Palm Coast Historical Society, open Wednesday and Sunday from 1-3 p.m., a large and small dog park, a playground, and sports fields. Enjoy all this park has to offer at 18 Florida Park Drive.