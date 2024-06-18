Seeing Record $82 Million Haul from State as Failure, Palm Coast Is on Brink of Firing Its Powerful Lobbyist

Disappointed by the performance of its lobbyist in Tallahassee despite netting $82 million in state appropriations this year, the Palm Coast City Council this morning was on the brink of firing Southern Group before pulling back and agreeing to give the firm–one of the most powerful in the state–a chance to explain itself.









Council members critical of the lobbyist firm spoke as if legislative appropriations were either the city’s due, or that securing them were a science that lobbyists know or don’t know. But that’s more fancy (or hubris) than truth in a whorl of politics, trade-offs and, in the governor’s case, often inscrutable vetoes.

The lobbying firm is paid $60,000 a year. Its contract is up at the end of the year. The almost-firing was prompted by Council member Theresa Pontieri, who was bitterly critical of Southern Group’s work method and spoke in disbelief that the city could not secure more than what turned out to be less than a third of the money it had sought from the Legislature.

The city’s wish list had totaled $293 million, including money for drainage, water projects, road projects, a YMCA in Town Center and the colossally expensive “western expansion” loop road connecting Matanzas Woods Parkway to Palm Coast Parkway through empty land, primed for development–almost all of it belonging to Rayonier, the Jacksonville-based timber company.









Once House and Senate completed their conference and Gov. Ron DeSantis completed his vetoes, which ravaged Palm Coast’s and Flagler County’s requests, only a portion of the requested money for the western expansion got through–what turned out to be a gift to Rayonier probably more than to the city, since it is all developable land that Rayonier can now market, without having to pay for that groundbreaking infrastructure, as developers often have to on virgin land.

Rayonier has been a steady, if not especially generous, contributor to Rep. Paul Renner’s campaigns over the years ($5,000 since 2016, according to Division of Elections records). Renner as Speaker of the House had been Palm Coast’s great hope as a siphon of state appropriations, but his power in the end could only go so far. The City Council couldn’t very well take its frustration out on Renner or Sen. Travis Hutson, both of whom are term-limited. It did so on Southern Group, the lobbying firm the council hired in 2017 (when “Strategy” still demarcated its name) and signed again in 2020, with Council member Nick Klufas part of the approving majority both times.

In 2020, Southern Group was the only firm to respond to the RFP. “Whenever we do go back out to RFP, just wanted to have that in the back of your minds for consideration,” Interim City Manager Lauren Johnston cautioned the council.

Pontieri was backed by fellow-council members today except for Klufas, who was incredulous at that attempted firing, without giving Southern Strategy a chance to defend itself (he called it an “exit interview”), and Ed Danko who, uncomfortable with assumptions, suggested a workshop first even as he agreed that “they failed us.”









“If nothing else, we send a message to them or any future lobbyist group that we expect more in customer service,” Danko said.

“You can’t just present a bevy of things that you’re asking for without prioritizing something. So at some point, our lobbyists had to have said, Hey, we want to prioritize XYZ out of all the projects that were put forth,” Pontieri said. “It is my assumption that the road west was prioritized. And if that was done, it was done–not at the request of this council, and that’s a problem. So because of that, I am moving to not renew the Southern Groups contract.”

Pontieri’s assumption was a big one in light of the incantation-like references to the western expansion by Mayor David Alfin, not just in the months leading up to the legislative sessions, an expansion he saw as his legacy–in preparation for which he’d enrolled in a University of Florida master’s program in planning, with top administrative changes, such as Virginia Smith switching from City Clerk to Land Management Administrator to handle “significant upcoming projects,” as a city spokesperson put it. Those significant projects are the westward expansion.

If the council as a whole had not formally prioritized the westward expansion roads, neither did it place speed humps in the way of Alfin’s endless and self-aware impersonations of Horace Greeley. Lobbyists are paid to read their bosses’ intentions. Southern Group could hardly have been blamed for picking up on Alfin’s unobstructed westerlies. But Pontieri wasn’t about to blame the mayor, either.









She made a motion not to renew Southern Group’s contract and issue a request for proposal for new candidates, with Danko seconding, at least for the sake of discussion. Pontieri was especially dismayed to have lost on all water and drainage projects. “We asked for $35 million for Water Treatment [Plant] Number 1 capacity expansion,” she said. “We got $1 million, and then that was nixed. That was vetoed.”

Yes, but if she heard from Bunnell or Flagler Beach officials even before hearing from Southern Group (to say nothing of Palm Coast’s previous failed attempts to secure money for its big utility projects), those officials would describe the same history of failures in their infrastructure requests, including all of Bunnell’s requests this year and Flagler Beach’s request for a $1.65 million drainage project for Lambert Avenue, a roadway along the Intracoastal that increasingly approximates Venice’s Grand Canal during major storms.

Klufas wasn’t so sure that Palm Coast didn’t cash in: $82 million in a single year was a record haul, after all. “Why don’t we actually have them here to clear up the assumptions,” Klufas said of the lobby group. “I think that there’s a responsibility for us to figure out what happens so that we can prevent this in the future. I would concur that we definitely didn’t get everything that we wanted, and classifying it as a matter of success: I would like to hear from their mouths to us that it was not a success.”

Pontieri said her biggest issue was the matter of priorities. Southern Group never asked the council formally: what are your priorities? “We were never asked that question by the Southern group. I have a very large problem with that,” Pontieri said, which raises an issue different from her earlier assumptions: if the work method failed the council, it’s no longer about politics or intangibles, but about failed expectations.









Klufas cautioned against getting rid of a lobby group as powerful and effective as Southern Group. “There is a strong correlation between who represents you and what you get done,” Klufas said, addressing Pontieri. “You’re saying fire Southern Strategy Group. What if they are representing some of the largest players in the state and you are unintentionally–I don;t want to say hamstringing, but potentially hamstringing the city’s future asks, because we’re treating a lobbyists group this way.”

“If they think they’re untouchable, or they’re unfixable or that their contract is automatically going to be renewed, then what is their incentive to do what we’ve asked them to work hard for us,” Pontieri said.

When Klufas brought up Chief of Staff Jason DeLorenzo, the administrator closest to the lobbying firm, as another voice that should be included in the discussion, Pontiri said she didn’t want him involved because she didn’t want him taking the blame. DeLorenzo was not in the room. He’s on vacation.)

Pontieri altered her motion: it would be to not renew the contract rather than to fire the lobbyists. But when Klufas made a parallel between the way Southern Group was being summarily dismissed of future consideration with the way the council fired Denise Bevan, the former city manager–a firing Pontieri criticized for its suddenness–Pontieri withdrew her motion and agreed to the firm making its case at a workshop next week.