‘Soul on Fire”s John O’Leary Keynotes Daytona Regional Chamber’s Event

The Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its 106th Annual Meeting on Monday, February 2, at the Daytona State College News-Journal Center. The signature event, presented by Halifax Health, serves as the formal transition of leadership and a celebration of local business achievements.

A central component of the program is the passing of the gavel from 2025 Chairperson Mike Sznapstajler of Cobb Cole to the 2026 Chairperson, Linda Dubea of Florida Power & Light (FPL). The evening will also feature the presentation of two major community awards: the J. Hyatt Brown Enterprise Award and the Glenn Ritchey Leadership Award.

Premier Resorts & Management (PRM) has been named the recipient of the J. Hyatt Brown Enterprise Award for its contributions to the growth and quality of the local community. Headquartered in Ormond Beach, PRM operates 11 hotels across Florida and South Carolina, including five beachfront properties in Daytona Beach. The company recently expanded its portfolio in 2024 with the opening of the 190-room Renaissance Daytona Beach Oceanfront Hotel.

The Glenn Ritchey Leadership Award will be presented to Alan Florez, Chief Sales Officer at Foundation Risk Partners. Florez, a former Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs for Governor Jeb Bush, currently serves on the Halifax Health Board of Commissioners and the Florida Council of 100. His local involvement includes past roles on the UCF Board of Trustees and the Daytona Regional Chamber Board of Directors.

The keynote speaker for the meeting is John O’Leary, an author and motivational speaker whose recovery from childhood burns covering 100 percent of his body was the subject of the 2025 film Soul on Fire. The film notably includes a local connection, with former Chamber Board Chair Chris Bowler and his wife, Maja, serving as Co-Executive Producers.

The event begins with a reception at 5:15 PM, followed by the business program in the Davidson Theater. Admission is $150 for Chamber members and $300 for the general public.