County Rejects Proposed 16-Home ‘Solitude’ Seaside Development on A1A, With Legal Threats Looming

With the possibility of facing a lawsuit from either side, the Flagler County Commission Monday evening voted 4-1 to deny the proposed Solitude at Matanzas Shores’ development of 16 single-family homes on 3.9 seaside acres along State Road A1A, at the north end of the county.

The developer may still build 14 town homes, if that’s how he chooses to proceed, but with conditions previously negotiated.









The proposal, on land that used to be the Grenada Campground for many years, has been controversial since its inception two decades ago. It was the subject of a law suit that resulted in a settlement then. It is under the cloud of a threatened lawsuit now, possibly from the developer and from residents.

“There certainly is exposure potentially any decision you make,” Adam Mengel, the county’s planning director, told commissioners. “If you remember the history with this, I think at one point we had both sides angry, so angry that I think we were actually having both of those engaged at this time with with some of the court processes. That’s the risk you have inherent with with many decisions we make but particularly with this one.”

Commissioners Greg Hansen, Andy Dance, Dave Sullivan and Leann Pennington voted to deny the application. Donald O’Brien was in dissent. He’d made a motion to approve the application after 75 minutes of discussion and public comment. The motion got no second.

The proposal was last before the commission in late March. It could have failed then. Commissioners gave the developer, who is represented by land use attorney Michael Chiumento, another opportunity to work out objections from residents, including worries about aesthetics, traffic safety–the county has no authority to force the state Transportation Department to build at turning lane at the development’s entrance–flooding and whether the developer would re-build lasting dunes along the shore.

Commissioners were not any more satisfied on Monday than they were last month.

Chiumento said the proposal is vested for 14 town houses, and the developer has been working with county staff for three years to bring an acceptable proposal to the commission. But “this is the product that the developer came to, Chiumento said, thinking it “would be a better use” than the town homes. The project is no longer just conceptual. It’s been engineered, he said.









“In the event that this project is approved,” he said, “there were additional exactions as we talked about, that come along with this project that would not come along with the other project.” Those “exactions” include a sewer connection, “a commitment to rebuild the dunes on the property” and a dune easement, public access to the beach, a wider buffer along the perimeter, and broad turning lanes for emergency vehicles inside the development.

Those were essentially the proposals before the commission last month. Chiumento this time added the projection of three to four feet of fill on the land to diminish the risk of flooding. Runoff “will drain towards the streets, go through a series of inlets and pipes and drain into the pond or that dry retention area which we’re also using as a recreation area,” he said. “Now, if the ocean comes up 8 feet like it had in prior times, this project doesn’t have an effect on anything really. It too will have some flooding issues.”



To Dance, the proposal is not by the book: “There’s not a way in the land development code to affect single family development with special exceptions. It’s not there,” Dance said. “The second problem that I have is that we’re skipping a step in special exceptions.” Those special exceptions are handled and disposed of at the planning board level. They do not move on to the commission. “It should be coming to us as an appeal and not directly after the planning board,” he said. He then put it more bluntly: the 16 units requested “violates” a portion of the comprehensive plan.

Pennington had the same concerns, seeing the application as “a completely different proposal than what was approved previously.” Nor was she comfortable with setting the sort of precedent that would allow “for other things to crawl in here for special exceptions that completely go against our comp plan.”









Mengel, the planning director, defended the steps the proposal took to make its way to the commission, repeating that the proposal is “unique” with 19 criteria attached. He relied on a county attorney memo for legal justification.

When Sullivan asked him directly: “If we had no history on this piece of property at all, we’re just starting from scratch, and they came in with this plan. Would we approve it?”

“It is not consistent with the zoning,” Mengel said.

“The simple answer is no,” Sullivan said. Mengel had to agree.

As in March, members of the public addressing the commission were opposed to the proposal. They pressed for dune reconstruction at the site, spoke of State Road A1A’s potential hazards, parking and flooding issues. Hansen assured the public: “FEMA’s rule is six cubic yards of sand for the emergency dune for every foot of beach. We’re going to do that regardless of what all happens here,” he said.

“The attorney would lead you to believe that people will walk there or bicycle there to go to the beach,” one resident neighboring the proposed development said. “Well let me tell you, they’re not. They’re going to drive there as they have in the past year, their cars parked all over the place.”









Attorney Dennis Bayer, who represents one of the property owners as well as the Hammock Community Association underscored the points he’d made in March: “I don’t know how you go special exception from single family to allow multifamily and then special exception back to single family, and they don’t meet the requirements of either of the zoning R3 or RC on some of the particular issues that they have to meet,” he said. Certain issues can be overlooked in exchange for a project that would hook up to central sewer and pledge to rebuild dunes. “I’m all for it, but it’s not an excuse to overlook your actual zoning requirements,” Bayer said.

Shortly before the vote, Dance said the project can go ahead with 14 units. But he would not support the current proposal. Sullivan made a motion to deny the application