Florida GOP Lawmakers File Slew of Proposals Slashing Property Taxes

After months of Gov. Ron DeSantis and Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia promising Floridians a chance to substantially reduce if not outright eliminate property taxes, eight Republican members of the Florida House filed legislation Thursday to achieve that goal.

All but one of the measures were filed as joint resolutions, meaning that if 3/5ths of the Legislature approves them in both chambers, they would appear on the 2026 statewide ballot, where they must get 60% support to become law.

All of the measures have language that specifically prohibits local governments from reducing funding for law enforcement. They all exempt school taxes. Property taxes comprise around 46% of school funding, according to the Florida Education Association.

Some are wider ranging than others, and it remains to be seen how many of these proposals will get through the Legislature and arrive on DeSantis’ desk. The governor said in Jacksonville earlier this month that if he isn’t particularly enamored by what the Legislature proposes, he could call a special session during the summer to address the issue.

He added it was important to write an amendment(s) in a manner “that resonates with people” and not “written in legislative, bureaucratic speak.”

House Speaker Daniel Perez said in a memo that the ultimate decision on what should happen doesn’t belong with elected officials, but the public at large.

“If we have faith in the voters to elect us, we should not be afraid to let them be a part of the conversation about the taxes they pay,” he said. “It is our position that the House does not need to limit itself in presenting one single plan, but instead allow the people of Florida the ability to choose some, all, or none of the proposals on the 2026 ballot.”

The most expansive measure is a joint resolution (HJR 201) sponsored by Republican Kevin Steele, R-Dade City, which would eliminate all non-school homestead property taxes.

A joint resolution (HJR 203) filed by Republican Monique Miller, R-Palm Bay, would phase out non-school homestead property taxes annually over ten years.

Miami-Dade Republican Juan Porras has filed a joint resolution (HJR 205) that would exempt Florida residents over the age of 65 from paying non-school homestead property taxes.

Florida law now allows up to $50,000 to be deducted from the assessed value of a primary or permanent residence. The first $25,000 of value is entirely exempt. The second $25,000 exemption applies to the value between $50,000-$75,000 and does not include a benefit on the school tax. Some of the proposals would provide additions to those homestead exemptions.

Rep. Shane Abbott, R-DeFuniak Springs, has filed a joint resolution (HJR 207) that would create a new homestead exemption for non-school property taxes equal to 25% of the assessed value of the House.

Rep. Demi Busatta, R-Miami Dade, has filed a joint resolution (HJR 209) that would create a new property insurance relief homestead exemption of $100,000 — as long as the property is covered by a comprehensive “multiperil” property insurance policy.

Under Florida’s Save Our Homes benefit, the maximum amount of a portability transfer from a single homestead is $500,000. However under a proposal (HJR 211) filed by Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Palm City, that cap on portability would be eliminated, allowing a homeowner to transfer their entire accumulated Save Our Homes benefit to their new home, even if that home has a lesser value.

Overdorf is co-chair of the House Select Committee on Property Taxes, formed by Speaker Perez earlier this year to craft potential constitutional amendments on property tax reduction.

Rep. Philip “Griff” Griffitts, R-Panama City Beach, has filed a joint resolution (HJR 213) to limit the growth in assessed value of non-school homestead property to 3% over three years (it’s now 3% per year) and 15% over three years for non-homestead property (it’s 10% per year now).

The only bill filed to address property tax reduction that would only need to pass the Legislature and get signed by the governor to become law is a measure (HB 215) filed by Rep. Jon Albert, R-Frostproof, that would make various statutory changes including requiring a 2/3 vote for any increase in the millage rate by a local government and allow newly married couples to combined their accumulated Save Our Homes benefits, not exceeding a total of $500,000.

Perez noted that the joint resolutions won’t have “accompanying implementing legislation,” meaning there would be no need for the Legislature to do anything more. But he did say that decisions “should be made by the Legislature once they know which proposals have been approved by the voters and can devise an appropriate statutory framework that accounts for how the various provisions might work together.”

–Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix