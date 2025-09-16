Pre-Register for Free Virtual Skywarn Storm Spotter Class Oct. 1

Flagler County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service will host a free Skywarn Storm Spotter webinar class on at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 1, at the Emergency Operations Center.

Weather Observers often assist the National Weather Service as “Storm Spotters” by taking the Skywarn Storm Spotter Class that teaches the basics:

What cloud formations indicate severe weather

What constitutes severe weather

How to identify and report signs of severe weather

“It is so important for our community to have well-trained volunteer weather spotters, because it helps improve weather reports and allows us to better prepare and protect our community,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “The class takes about two hours to complete.”

The class will be taught from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 1, at the Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 3, Bunnell.

A seasoned meteorologist with the National Weather Service will teach the class. It will provide attendees with the knowledge to become a part of a nationwide network of volunteers who support local emergency management and the National Weather Service by recognizing and reporting severe weather.

Sign up at FlaglerCounty.gov/Emergency and click on “Community Training.” Those who do not have internet access can call 386-313-4200 to register.