Sheriff Warns of Scammer Peddling Fake Arrest Warrant

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office warns the public to think twice before responding to unsolicited text messages or phone calls after a local resident received a text message and subsequent phone call on May 20 from an individual posing as a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office employee who claimed the victim had an active misdemeanor arrest warrant for Failure to Appear.

The scammer, who went by the name “Lieutenant Hill,” directed the victim to report to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. He also provided the victim with a counterfeit legal document, dated May 19, 2025, bearing not only a forged State of Florida seal but also two forged signatures of a judge and Clerk of Court for Flagler County. The motive behind this scam is still under investigation.

“These scammers think they are getting more sophisticated by using realistic looking court documents,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “But the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will not contact you by text, phone or email demanding payment, sensitive information, or to tell you that you are wanted. Do not reply to unsolicited text messages or click on any links, and if you receive a call like this, hang up and report the incident to us or your local law enforcement agency. The best defense is to be aware of scams like this so you can protect yourself and not fall victim to their schemes.”

All residents are urged to be vigilant and to report any suspicious calls or messages via our non-emergency number (386-313-4911) or 911 should an emergency be present. Remember, if it’s a threat of arrest or the deal sounds to good to be true, it’s a fraud and hang up.