Serenity Falls: 18-Hole Mini Golf Course Coming to Palm Coast’s Town Center Opposite Epic Theatres

The next development in Palm Coast’s Town Center will not be an apartment complex, an assisted living facility or a mixed-use project of shops and apartments like the big Promenade opposite Central Park, but an 18-hole mini golf course.

Serenity Falls Mini Golf, owned by Roland Delbois of Palm Coast, is to be located on 2 rectangular acres at 1208 Central Avenue, almost directly opposite Epic Theatres, closer to Brookhaven Way. Delbois’ Serenity Falls corporation, established in January, bought the parcel from Palm Coast Holdings/Allete in mid-April for $523,000.

The sale split Palm Coast Holdings acreage on either sides of the future golf course, in essence making a block-like sale to a commercial or mixed-use project like the Promenade impossible. The parcel to the east of the golf course is 2.7 acres. Three parcels west of the course add up to 8.2 acres.

Serenity Falls’s project application to the city dates to late August and its preliminary construction plan (or site plan) has been submitted, if not in final form. The project breaks ground in early 2026.

The city announced the future golf business in a release this afternoon, within hours of an article on Palm Coast Holdings’ just-filed lawsuit against the city: Palm Coast Holdings owns almost all the remaining undeveloped land in Town Center. It is suing on claims that the city allegedly cannot guarantee that water and sewer services could be provided to all potential developments in Town Center, hampering Palm Coast Holdings’ ability to sell land there.

The company disclosed in its court filing that it had attempted in 2024 to sell off most of its holdings in two land deals, but the potential buyers pulled out over perceived lack of services. The sale to the future minigolf business may signal Palm Coast Holdings’s willingness to sell in a more piecemeal way.

The city in its release values Serenity Falls as a $1 million investment. “Designed with a tropical, park-like feel,” the release states, “Serenity Falls Mini Golf will feature lush natural landscaping, sparkling waterfalls, and Key West–inspired architecture that blends seamlessly with the surrounding area. The space will be enhanced with string lighting for a warm evening glow, creating the perfect destination for family fun, date nights, and friendly competition.”

The course would cover most of the land and use minimal water, using reclaimed or recycled water for its small ponds. Based on the preliminary site plan, a nearly 1,000 square-foot building would be built nearest Central Avenue, with a 20-by-30 covered pavilion behind it (or south of it), for birthday parties, graduations, and other celebrations.

Some 13 percent of the land on the east side of the parcel will be paved with an access road and set aside for 19 parking spaces, two of them for the disabled. The business is required to have 26 parking spaces. For the balance, it would rely on on-street parking along Central. The course, including the building, would be fenced in.

Miniature Golf Solutions, a leading builder in the industry, will oversee construction, according to the city’s release. Hours of operation are expected to be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

“In addition to providing a new recreation option for residents and visitors, Serenity Falls Mini Golf represents a positive step forward for Palm Coast’s growing local economy,” the release states. Mini golf courses typically employ only a handful of people, but may attract visitors. The city is hoping—as it hoped for Epic a decade and a half—that it will attract more investment.

“This is exactly the kind of project we’ve envisioned for Town Center,” City Council member Theresa Pontieri said. (As vice mayor, she has filled many roles Mayor Mike Norris would have normally filled, had he been more engaged, and has been the de facto voice of the city.) “It’s something for all generations to enjoy and an example of how local entrepreneurship and thoughtful planning are coming together to bring our community’s vision to life. Seeing projects like Serenity Falls Mini Golf take shape shows that the future we’ve been working toward in Palm Coast is becoming a reality.”