Residents Contribute More than 150 Donations for Flagler Senior Services’ Be a Santa for a Senior Program

Flagler County Senior Services Department, in partnership with Home Instead, expresses gratitude to residents for their generosity in providing for more than 150 donations through the Be a Santa for a Senior program.

“Our thoughtful residents help us bring comfort and joy to our seniors across Flagler County,” said Senior Services Case Manager Ivey Rodriguez. “This year’s success would not have been possible without the dedication of our volunteers, who helped distribute gifts throughout the county. Their warm smiles and caring hearts brought the true spirit of Christmas to every doorstep, making the season brighter for those who need it most.”

Through this program, gifts were delivered to participants in the Meals on Wheels program, the Adult Day Care Center, and the Senior Center, which is now located at the new Nexus Center in Bunnell.

“These thoughtful gestures remind our seniors that they are cherished and valued members of our community,” Rodriguez said. “We are fortunate to work under the leadership of Health and Human Services Director Joseph Hegedus and Senior Services Program Manager Brian Lee as they support our passionate colleagues and volunteers – who embody the true meaning of giving. Together, we are not just delivering gifts – we are delivering hope, joy, and love to our local seniors.”

Flagler County Senior Services thanks everyone who contributed to making this holiday season magical for Flagler County seniors.

For more information about Senior Services programs or to learn how you can volunteer, please contact Flagler County Health and Human Services Department at (386) 586-2324.