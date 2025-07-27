Sen. Rick Scott Trolls New York’s Mamdani with Florida-Baiting Campaign

With New York City on the brink of electing a democratic socialist Mayor, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott wants New Yorkers escaping to Florida.

The Naples Republican launched an ad campaign in the Big Apple encouraging just that, as first reported by the New York Post. The messaging will include a banner flown over New York City that reads: “Hate Socialism? Us too! Move 2 FL.”

He launched the effort weeks after New York Assembly member Zohran Mamdani, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, won the Democratic nomination for Mayor.

“As Governor and now U.S. Senator, I have constantly worked to make sure every family can get a great job, their kids can get a world class education and they can live in safe communities,” Scott said. “That is the American Dream and it is deeply unfortunate that it is completely slipping away in New York. New York families deserve better.”

Scott has long focused on job creation and economic growth in the state, including during his two terms as Governor. He recently won election to a second Senate term.

Throughout his time in office, Scott has seen plenty of New Yorkers visit Florida for vacation or to relocate businesses. The banner will be flown over New York beaches to remind people there are sunnier spots where the free market also reigns.

“While many New Yorkers are out enjoying the beach this weekend, we will be giving them a friendly reminder that in addition to our world class beaches, Florida is the state where you can escape socialism,” he said.

Scott, the wealthiest member of the Senate, worked years as CEO of Columbia/HCA before holding office, and he knows the investors of Wall Street well. He suggested Mamdani’s political successes showed the Big City may no longer be the best place for them to invest their time.

“New York City once represented the American Dream – a city where anything was possible. Today, it has now become the city where only billionaires can prosper, Jewish students are attacked on campus, capitalism is shunned and radical socialists like Zohran Mamdani are celebrated,” Scott said.

“New York City has benefitted from the best system in the world – Capitalism – yet it is now being villainized by the Democrats all across this country. Democrats are working around the clock to discredit President (Donald) Trump and tear down our country and rebuild it in their woke, radical image through socialist policies. But, this isn’t new. It’s just an old, barbaric, discredited idea that’s failed every time it’s been tried. Just look at Cuba and Venezuela and the many families who fled those brutal regimes to live in Florida.”

Of course, Trump, at one point one of New York City’s most famous developers, now calls Florida home. And former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who Mamdani beat for the nomination but is still running as an independent, said he too will move to Florida if Mamdani wins,

Florida, much like New York, has a substantial population of immigrants, including the greatest concentrations of any state of those who left those aforementioned communist nations. According to the Migration Policy Institute, 76% of Cubans who immigrate to the U.S. settle in Florida, while 49% of Venezuelans in the U.S. call the Sunshine State home.

–Jacob Ogles, Florida Politics