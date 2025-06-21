Ex-US Attorney Roger Handberg Joins GrayRobinson in Orlando as Litigator

Former Middle District of Florida U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg has joined GrayRobinson as a shareholder in its Litigation practice.

Handberg, who will be based in GrayRobinson’s Orlando office, brings more than two decades of experience in high-stakes white-collar defense, government investigations and complex litigation to the firm. [GrayRobinson is frequently the firm Palm Coast government retains for special cases; the firm is representing the city in the Splash Pad case. It represented it in last year’s charter-amendment case. It is representing it to defend against Palm Coast Mayor Mike Norris’s lawsuit against his own city.]

“We are tremendously excited to welcome Roger Handberg to GrayRobinson,” said GrayRobinson President and CEO Dean Cannon. “Roger’s experience as a former U.S. Attorney, serving one of the country’s most active federal districts, brings an unparalleled depth to our litigation practice. His insights from the DOJ and strength in defense work enhance our ability to guide clients through today’s toughest legal and regulatory challenges.”

Handberg’s practice centers on strategic, results-driven counsel for corporations, financial institutions, boards, and executives navigating government scrutiny, enforcement actions, and allegations involving financial crime, public corruption, and regulatory risk. Nationally recognized for his courtroom credibility, he guides clients through parallel civil, criminal, and reputational threats — drawing on deep trial experience and an insider’s understanding of DOJ priorities and tactics.

“Joining GrayRobinson is a meaningful next chapter in my career,” Handberg said. “Throughout my time in public service, I’ve focused on navigating complex legal challenges with utmost precision, judgment, and integrity. What drew me to GrayRobinson is its identity as a true Florida firm — with deep roots across the state and strong connections in Washington, D.C. I’m excited to bring my experience to a team known for its depth, responsiveness, and unwavering commitment to helping clients manage risk and act decisively when it matters most.”

Handberg earned his law degree from Harvard and his undergraduate degree in political science from Chapel Hill. He is licensed to practice in Florida and Georgia.

Before serving as U.S. Attorney, he held senior posts in the Department of Justice and Florida Attorney General’s Office, including Criminal Chief, Orlando Division Chief, Senior Litigation Counsel, and Senior Assistant Attorney General. As a federal prosecutor, he successfully led prosecutions totaling more than $500 million in fraud. That institutional experience now informs his proactive approach to defense and crisis management.

–Drew Wilson, Florida Politics