Georgia Store Clerk Shoots Suspect 8 Times After Palm Coast Robbery

On April 28, 2023, at approximately 3:30 am, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Shell Gas Station located at 6125 SR100 East in reference to a commercial robbery.









The reporting party, an employee of the gas station, stated that a black male entered the store and demanded to be given all the money in the register. The suspect alluded to having a firearm during the robbery but never brandished the weapon. The suspect then left the store with approximately $90 in cash and other miscellaneous items.

Using investigative means, FCSO’s Real Time Crime Center determined the suspect’s vehicle had gotten onto I-95 NB from SR100 East with information provided by Community Policing Division deputies. The suspect’s vehicle was located by the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office traveling northbound on I-95 in St. Johns County. The vehicle was pursued by the Florida Highway Patrol, the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office on I-95 through the various counties until the suspect reached the Florida/Georgia line. Once in Georgia, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office took over pursuit of the suspect.

Once in Camden County, GA, the Kingsland Police Department achieved a positive Stop Stick hit on the vehicle on I-95. The vehicle later came to a stop and the suspect fled on foot. The suspect then entered a nearby convenience store, brandished a firearm, and demanded the clerk’s car keys. The suspect then took the clerk’s vehicle and started to flee but then crashed the vehicle through the front of the convenience store. The suspect then exited the vehicle and chased the clerk and a customer through the store and a struggle ensued.

The clerk, who was now armed, shot the suspect approximately 8 times according to Georgia authorities. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for his injuries. The suspect, later identified as Qwinntavus Kwame Jordan, is currently in critical condition.









The investigation is active and ongoing with several law enforcement agencies involved including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. At the time of the robbery, Jordan was also a fugitive wanted for Armed Robbery from Coffee County, Georgia. The warrants had been issued on April 27th. At this time, it is unknown why the suspect was in Flagler County.

“I commend our Real Time Crime Center team for quickly developing suspect information and his vehicle and thank all the agencies that assisted in apprehending this armed and dangerous fugitive,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “I commend the Georgia store clerk that put a swift end to this dirtbags crime spree. If he survives his injuries, he should spend a long time in prison.”