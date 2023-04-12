Renaming of Palm Coast Community Center After Jon Netts Draws Current Mayor’s Surprise Objection

What was expected to be a routine, discussion about the renaming of a couple of public landmarks for individuals who left their mark on the city turned oddly contentious at the Palm Coast City Council on Tuesday, with Mayor David Alfin–usually the conciliator–leading the charge, and former Mayor Jon Netts’s memory paying the price.









James Hirst, the city’s parks and recreation director, was giving a brief presentation on the renaming of a trail near Palm Harbor Parkway in honor of Al Krier. Krier had been an avid walker there, and a leader of the Cimmaron Drive community’s longstanding efforts to improve pedestrian safety along the road that branches off of Palm Harbor Parkway.

City Council member Theresa Pontieri is proposing to name the trail after Krier. She filed the required paperwork. It went through the city’s Beautification Committee, which recommended approval to the council. The council is fully receptive.

The renaming of public landmarks is not frequent, but a city policy specifies how it’s done, and what landmarks are eligible. City Hall and fire stations are not. But trails, certain buildings and sports facilities are. Pines Lake Trail was renamed the Shirley Chisolm Trail, the Historical Society Museum was renamed the Jim Canfield Museum, ballfields were named for the late Council and Commission member Frank Meeker, for Doug Berryhill, a Palm Coast Little League volunteer, and of course for Frieda Zamba, the surfing champion.

Almost in passing Hirst mentioned that the city spoke with Netts family members about renaming a landmark for the late mayor. “It was kind of determined that the community center would be a prime location,” Hirst said. A nominating form has not been turned in.

Alfin’s reaction was swift.









“I have a disagreement with that now that staff has gone and met with the family,” he said. “So I’m going to have to have another conversation with the city manager about that. I think that’s perhaps a cart before the horse.”

Alfin wanted to know whether the Netts family was offered options, or whether the family itself proposed the renaming of the Community Center. The city had offered the marina as a possibility, Hirst said (Netts was a boater and lived on the water in the F Section, where his wife, Priscilla, still lives). The Community Center was the second option. It was Priscilla Netts’s “preference to have the community center,” Jason DeLorenzo, the city’s chief of staff said.

“So you’ve overridden the policy of coming to city council in this particular case?” Alfin, who seemed particularly irked, said.

“No, sir. No,” DeLorenzo said. “We don’t have a nominating form so nothing is in motion yet.”

“You’ve already spoken to the family. That’s my issue here,” the current mayor said.

“The reason why we reached out to the family is because it’s an adopted city council priority. So staff was doing its work as part of that priority,” DeLorenzo said, a remark pointedly protective of his staff.









But Council member Ed Danko also had reservations. “I don’t mind naming trails, parks pickleball courts, but when we get into buildings, facilities, that’s really a big community sort of involvement issue for me,” Danko said. “It should go on the ballot at the end of the day. I mean, we could approve putting it on a ballot but this is the entire community. It’s not just us, renaming a building. And for me, a building, it’s a big deal because we’re going to live with that forever. And so I would really think that we need to re examine this process when we get to facilities.”

He referred to the naming of a bridge in North Carolina’s Outer Banks, where Danko lived previously. According to his version of the story, “the county commissioners had a buddy they wanted to name the bridge after and the residents were just totally opposed to changing the name of that bridge. And I mean they came out in droves. And yet, five people went ahead and said, We don’t care what you think we’re just going to do it. Had they put it on the ballot, that bridge would have never changed names.”

The naming of the new bridge after Marc Basnight, a former state senator, had drawn considerable public engagement, including objections, a Facebook page in protest, and spoken objections at meetings, according to press reports. But the Dare County Commission had also created a somewhat tendentious online forum to solicit public input, then voted 3-2 to change the name, though the decision wasn’t the commission’s to make, but that of the state Board of Transportation. The renaming, by the board’s rules, required unanimous local support, not a 3-2 vote. Despite that, the board voted to rename the bridge after the senator in March 2019, angering many year-round residents of the island. (Basnight died the next year.)

“Even if it was the Danko City Hall, I would still want it on the ballot,” Danko said, “because I really think that it’s a lot bigger than the other things we were talking about.”









Alfin isn’t big on a ballot initiative, finding it cumbersome and possibly expensive. The beautification committee serves that advisory purpose, he said, representing the public. Alternately, the public could weigh in with a survey. He didn’t say so, but perhaps he had in mind the way the Sheriff’s Office holds informal, social media surveys when naming its K9s.

City Attorney Neysa Borkert attempted to help the discussion along by suggesting that larger, “core” buildings in the same category as fire stations and City Hall are not necessarily part of the naming process. But the policy, DeLorenzo said, specifies what is and isn’t eligible: the Community Center would be.

“I just don’t think that changing an entire policy is appropriate at this point,” Pontieri said. “We’re not attempting to rename City Hall. I think that we are probably making it more difficult and actually kind of shedding a negative light on something that should be positive.”

Pontieri suggested waiting for the nominating form, evaluating it through the Beautification Committee then through the council, and let both panels be residents’ voices. Alfin agreed and left it at that. But he’d also sent a signal to the Netts family, which now may be loath to be associated with a proposal that may have either been irreparably tainted.