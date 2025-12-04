Matanzas High’s Remy Battles Is 2025 Leaders for Life Fellow, One of Only 6 Statewide

Remy Battles, a senior at Matanzas High School, has been named a 2025 Leaders for Life Fellow, one of only six students statewide selected for the prestigious honor by the Asofsky Family Foundation.

Battles is the third student from Flagler County to be inducted into the fellowship in its 16-year history, and the first ever from Matanzas High School.

The fellowship is the highest designation awarded within the Take Stock in Children program, which operates 45 local chapters across Florida. The process is rigorous: local programs select two nominees to submit applications, which include letters of recommendation and essays detailing their leadership journey and five-year career plans.

From that statewide pool, the field was narrowed to 12 finalists. Each finalist received a MacBook to aid their studies. Battles then submitted a two-minute video interview outlining her personal story and academic achievements to the Asofsky Family Foundation, which selected the final six Fellows.

“We are incredibly proud of Remy and the dedication, leadership, and resilience she has demonstrated,” said Selina Hernandez, Take Stock in Children Student Success Coordinator. “This fellowship will open doors to tremendous academic and professional opportunities, and we cannot wait to see what she accomplishes next.”

The Leaders for Life Fellowship provides recipients with multi-year financial, academic, and leadership support aimed at ensuring they not only complete college but enter the workforce prepared to lead.

Battles will be formally recognized by the Asofsky family at an awards ceremony in Tallahassee in January.