Registration Open for Flagler County’s 2026 Citizens’ Academy, But Class Size Is Limited to 24

Registration is open for the 2026 Flagler County Citizens’ Academy that will be held on Wednesday mornings beginning February 18, and officials invite residents to treat themselves to this enriching educational endeavor. The course is designed to introduce participants to the day-to-day operations of Flagler County government, inclusive of its elected Constitutional Officers.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for residents to learn about the responsibilities and operations of our county departments and because the classes are held at a variety of county facilities, participants experience first-hand the broad range of resources and capabilities that Flagler County provides,” said County Administrator Heidi Petito. “Local governments that support and encourage resident participation in its citizens academy is essential to foster a deeper understanding of civic responsibilities, governance structures, and the policymaking process.”

The academy will be held on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon, and it will wrap up with a 13th session – a Monday afternoon Board of County Commissioners Roundtable at 4 p.m. May 18, followed by graduation at the regular BOCC meeting that begins at 5 p.m.

There is no fee to attend this program, but Flagler County requires all participants to register as the class size is limited to 24 participants. Participants are asked to commit to attending all sessions.

“This academy provides a platform for citizens to acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the complexities of local government. It encourages active involvement, informed discourse, and collaborative problem-solving,” Petito said. “Emphasizing residents’ participation in our citizens academy not only strengthens the fabric of our democracy but also creates a more vibrant and resilient community where diverse voices are heard and valued.”

The slated agenda is as follows:

Get to Know Your County Government | Human Resources and Veterans Affairs

Tourism, Economic Development and Culture | Flagler County History

Flagler Executive Airport

Library System and Programs | Growth Management, Planning and Compliance

Health and Human Services | Florida Department of Health

General Services (Parks, Land Management, Facilities, Fleet, and Transit)

Emergency Management | 911 | Fire Rescue

Agricultural Extension | Engineering and Public Works

Finance and Budget | Innovative Technology

Sheriff’s Office | Supervisor of Elections |Tax Collector

Clerk of the Courts | Property Appraiser | School District

Regional Agency Roundtable | Wrap-up

Graduation Monday, 4 p.m. – Board of County Commissioners Round Table | Graduation

Register here. Registrations are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis of those county residents able to attend all sessions.