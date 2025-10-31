Palm Coast Invites Residents to Take an Economic Development Survey the Council Did Not Review

Palm Coast government is inviting residents to play a role in shaping the city’s economic future by participating in “Prosperity 2035,” a community-driven vision plan developed in partnership with the Northeast Florida Regional Council (NEFRC).

The city is facilitating the Prosperity 2035 Community Survey, now live through January 15, 2026, at this website. But the city did not develop the survey. Nor did the City Council review it or discuss it at a meeting.

The survey questions were developed by the regional council, of which Palm Coast is a member, based on similar exercises with other cities such as Palatka and St. Augustine, a city spokesperson said. (The council got a $55,000 contract for Prosperity 2035.) Consultants discussed a longer version of the survey at the first of several community meetings they are hosting in Palm Coast as part of the Prosperity 2035 effort. Only 10 people turned up for that meeting.

Prosperity 2035 is unrelated to what used to be “Prosperity 2021,” an internal effort a previous city manager launched in 2011, in the depth of the housing crash, to “serve as the city’s economic development Plan,” and that petered into parody as the decade wore on.

The survey is open to all residents (though anyone on the planet could take it and retake it, once a cache is flushed of cookies) and offers a way to share certain ideas, priorities, and hopes for the future of Palm Coast.

To take the survey, you will need to know what voting district you live in. If you don’t know, you can look up your district here.

The survey of about 20 questions takes about 10 minutes. It does not require a sign-in. It is on the Mentimeter platform, with most questions in multiple-choice format (several allowing for more than one choice, some requiring ranked choices), and a few questions requiring written responses of up to 200 characters, or significantly less than the average sentence length on FlaglerLive. The survey nowhere allows for additional comments, nor does it offer to follow-up with participants who may want to provide more input than it allows.

You will be asked your age bracket, your work status, and a few Rorschach brain-teasers, such as: “What word or phrase comes to mind when you think of Palm Coast” (in 25 characters or less, no less), “How would you like Palm Coast to grow economically over the next 10 years?” (in 200 characters this time), “Do you feel Palm Coast should remain primarily a residential/retirement community, or evolve into a more diverse economic hub?” (no essay required, just a check box, though the choices are between “remain,” “evolve” and “Unsure,” with the word “evolve” undefined).

Several questions are leading rather than open-ended. For example, “What should be the top priorities for Palm Coast in expanding its workforce?” Only four choices are given, which you’re asked to rank, such as “invest in apprenticeships,” “upskill current workforce,” “align K-12 education with career paths,” which the district’s classroom-to-careers programs are intended to do, and “support community/technical programs”: it is a rather narrow list of choices. A question about prioritizing certain improvements lists only utilities, stormwater, workforce training facilities and transportation.

The following question–“What would make it easier for you to get involved in local government decisions?”–assumes that most residents want to get involved, when in fact only an active minority–who turn out at public meetings–frequently and paradoxically complain about the city not involving them. Among the three responses participants may choose are “more public meetings,” “online engagement tools,” “better communications” and “childcare or transportation support,” plus an “all of the above” option. A “none of the above” option is not provided, though may well be many a respondent’s choice.

“Every voice matters,” said Acting City Manager Lauren Johnston in a release issued this afternoon. “The survey is one of the most important tools we have to understand what our residents want to see in Palm Coast’s future. Whether you’re focused on local business growth, recreation, or preserving our community’s character—your input will directly shape the path forward.”

In addition to the survey, residents are encouraged to join the next Prosperity 2035 Community Engagement Session on Thursday, November 6, 2025, from 6–8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

These engagement opportunities are designed to ensure the Prosperity 2035 plan reflects the community’s vision—building a stronger economy while protecting the high quality of life that makes Palm Coast unique. Additional sessions will follow on January 15, 2026, also at the Palm Coast Community Center.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit this site..

