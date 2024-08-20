Dance Wins Re-Election, Danko and Carney Win Commission, Ramirez and Barrs Win School Board, Norris and Manfre in Runoff

Last Updated: 7:40 p.m.7:32

Andy Dance won his second term on the Flagler County Commission, trouncing Fernando Melendez in the only clear runaway victory of the evening as the Supervisor of Elections announced results of the primary.

David Alfin will no longer be the mayor of Palm Coast after November. That role will be filled either by Mike Norris or Cornelia Manfre.

With all votes counted, Lauren Ramirez won the District 5 School Board seat against Vincent Sullivan, posting a 20-point-margin victory, while Derek Barrs beat Janie Ruddy by three points in District 3. “She’s definitely put on a good campaign, and I’m proud of us for both keeping it clean,” Sullivan had said of Ramirez this afternoon. “There’s been no mudslinging. So for that, I thank her.”









Kim Carney easily beat Nick Klufas, the Palm Coast City Council member, by almost 10 points, and Bill Clark by more, while Ed Danko beat Pam Richardson by less than 40 votes.

In Palm Coast, Norris was the leading vote-getter by a comfortable margin, taking 32 percent of the vote in a five-way race, to Cornelia Manfre’s 22 percent. Alfin received just 19 percent, with Peter Johnson and Alan Lowe almost tied at just under 14 percent each. That sets up a run-off between Manfre and Norris, ending Alfin’s tenure. Just as arrestingly: the Palm Coast City Council will have four new members when they are sworn in the first week of December, with Theresa Pontieri its lone holdover–if not survivor–and with just two years on the council.

The District 3 Palm Coast City Council race between Dana Stancel, Ray Stevens and Andrew Werner was very close between all three, but in the end Werner led the count with almost 35 percent, with Stevens in second, at 34 percent, setting up a runoff in November. In the District 1 race, Ty Miller was the clear leader, but without the 50 percent margin necessary to eliminate the need for a runoff. He will face Kathy Austrino in the November runoff, as Austrino edged out Jeff Seib by a few votes.









In the race for state House, Sam Greco beat Darryl Boyer by well over 20 points even in Flagler, Boyer’s turf, and Tom Leek beating David Shoar and Gerry James: Leek was handily beating Shoar even in St. Johns County, Shoar’s turf.

Only two incumbents were running among the local county, school board or Palm Coast races or even the races for the state Legislature, where Sen. Travis Hutson and Rep. Paul Renner are term-limited. But it was not quite a clean-slate election. All five constitutional officers in Flagler County were re-elected without opposition, and several of the candidates have either held office before or run for local office before, some of them several times. Still, there will be two new members on the School Board, two new members on the County Commission, and at least two new members on the City Council.

Dance, a Republican, is the only incumbent who who free and clear. It is his sixth election victory in a row. He first ran for School Board in 2008 in a special election to fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of Jim Guines. He won by 16 points. He was unopposed when he ran two years later, he won by 20 points in 2014, was again unopposed in 2018, and won his first County Commission race in 2020 by 25 points.

The Dance-Melendez race is over. If the other two County Commission races are effectively over, that won’t become official until November, because today’s winners in those two races still face a write-in candidate each. Neither write-in was visible during the primary. Neither is expected to make any kind of showing ahead of he general. The write-ins were strategic ploys to close those two primaries to independent and Democrats in hopes that the harder-right Republicans who vote in primaries sway the result away from moderate choices.









If turnout had seemed a bit tepid during early voting, an Election Day surge of over 7,500 voters nearly matched the 7,740 who voted during the eight days of early voting. Combined with more than 12,000 casting mail-in ballots, turnout was nearing 30 percent–better than in 2016, and almost matching 2020. Turnout in the 2016 primary, the year that featured a six-way Republican primary for sheriff that Rick Staly won and the race for Supervisor of Elections that Kaiti Lenhart won, was 27.1 percent. Turnout in 2020 was 30.5 percent.

In this election, just over 16,000 registered Republicans cast a ballot, compared to barely 8,000 Democrats and a little over 3,000 independents.