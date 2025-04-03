The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, April 3, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

CJ Nelson Jr. Sentencing: The sentencing of C.J. Nelson Jr. is scheduled for 9 a.m. before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at the Flagler County courthouse, Courtroom 401. Nelson pleaded to manslaughter in the accidental shooting death of 18-month-old Ja’Liyah Allen at 2 Ranwood Lane in September 2023. It’s an open plea, which leaves the sentence, which can be up to 30 years in prison, at the discretion of the judge.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast's Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.







Notably: Forget Josh Weil and the revolting Randy Fine. It’s consumer confidence the Trump junta should be worried about. From Statista: “Consumer sentiment in the United States fell to the lowest level in more than two years in March, as uncertainty over tariffs, their effect on inflation and the overall economy are clearly weighing on Americans’ minds. The latest results from the University of Michigan’s monthly Index of Consumer Sentiment showed a steep decline in consumer confidence for the third consecutive month. The overall index, which is based on at least 600 telephone interviews per month and focuses on personal finances, business conditions and buying conditions, fell to its lowest level since November 2022 and is now approaching its all-time low recorded in June 2022, when inflation peaked at almost 9 percent. The latest decline was driven by an 18 percent drop in the Index for Consumer Expectations, which is based on two questions looking 12 months ahead and one question looking at the next five years. “This month’s decline reflects a clear consensus across all demographic and political affiliations,” Survey of Consumer Director Joanne Hsu wrote. “Republicans joined independents and Democrats in expressing worsening expectations since February for their personal finances, business conditions, unemployment, and inflation. Consumers continue to worry about the potential for pain amid ongoing economic policy developments.”

Now this, on Marlon Brando's birthday (1924):













