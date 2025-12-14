Flagler Cares Executive, Middle School Student and Rise Up Program Honored as ‘Prevention Champions’ at State Summit

A Flagler County middle schooler, a team of school district administrators, and a top executive at Flagler Cares were singled out for their work in substance abuse prevention at a major statewide gathering in Ocala on Dec. 8.

The awards were presented during the annual “Power of Prevention” summit, an event organized by the Community Coalition Alliance (CCA) in partnership with the Drug Free America Foundation. The gathering draws coalitions and advocates from across Florida to coordinate strategies on curbing substance misuse and bolstering community health.

Representatives from Flagler Cares and One Voice for Volusia attended the event, where several local figures were recognized as “Prevention Champions” for their roles in strengthening protective factors for youth and families.

Among the honorees was Paige Ferguson, a Flagler County middle school student. Ferguson, a participant in Flagler Cares’ Girls of L.I.G.H.T. program (Lead, Inspire, Grow, Help & Thrive), was named the statewide Youth Sector Champion. The award recognized her engagement and role as an emerging voice in peer-to-peer prevention efforts.

Flagler Schools’ Rise Up Program–the alternative school-like program–was named the School Sector Champion. The award was accepted by the district’s John Fanelli, Amanda Rhine, and Netta Neal. The trio was recognized for their work in serving students with resilience-focused support, helping at-risk youth navigate challenges to build a foundation for positive growth.

Kristy Amburgey, Chief Community Impact Officer for Flagler Cares, received the Excellence in Leadership award. Amburgey was cited by her staff as a driving force in the organization, credited with implementing innovative strategies that have advanced prevention infrastructure in Flagler County.

Other regional honorees included Tech Sgt. Rob George and Staff Sgt. David Foresman of the Florida National Guard Counterdrug – Drug Demand Reduction Outreach (DDRO). Serving Flagler, Putnam, and Volusia counties, they were named Local Government Sector Champions for their work mentoring youth and educating the community on substance risks; and Hank Lunsford, representing local Lions Clubs in Volusia County, who was named Civic Sector Champion for his community service work.

Flagler Cares and One Voice for Volusia, the local, joint coalitions that facilitated the nominations, utilize these state-level partnerships to secure resources and align local prevention initiatives with broader Florida policy goals.