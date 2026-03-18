Clerk of Court Tom Bexley Enthusiastic About Hiring Resigning County Administrator Heidi Petito For Senior Role

Flagler County Administrator Heidi Petito and Clerk of Court Tom Bexley are in serious talks that may soon result in Petito assuming a senior leadership post at the clerk’s office, ending a 23-year career at the County Commission but remaining in Flagler County, and in the public eye.
Bexley and Petito confirmed the possibility–and, to hear them talk, the high likelihood–in separate interviews with FlaglerLive. Both are enthusiastic about making it happen.
“If she became available and she was willing, I’d hire her today,” Bexley said .
“My relationship with the clerk’s office has been long-standing,” Petito said, “that’s why I feel it would be a benefit to both of us, and why I think it would be a perfect fit. I look forward to it if the opportunity is presented to me.”
Two months after a majority of commissioners concluded she was no longer meeting expectations and two weeks after surviving a firing attempt by Commissioner Kim Carney, Petito at the end of February announced she would resign the county administration post she’s held for the past five years. She cited tensions with the commission an proposed staying on the job until July 14 so she could shepherd the budget to conclusion an give the commission time to find a replacement.
Commissioners agreed to the terms, including a severance package, even as Carney and Commissioner Pam Richardson would have favored ending the relationship. On March 9 commissioners again discussed whether to keep Petito until July 14, prompting a scolding from the administrator. Two days later Petito issued a memo naming Growth Management Director Adam Mengel her deputy and suggesting that the commission could name him interim administrator any time it chose. She also cited Finance Director John Brower and Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord as leaders the commission could rely on to run the county.
In the interview today, Petito said she hopes the commission will enable her to leave sooner than July 14, clearly signaling that she is ready to move on. The commission met on Monday but Petito has been off this week, so the matter did not come up at the commission. When it does, Petito will have completed an artful exit almost exclusively on her terms–but for what amounts to a veiled firing–and in the comfort of an amply generous financial settlement that neither her new employment nor the interregnum between the two jobs will diminish.
“Nothing is final yet but I do hope that the board reconsiders and establishes an interim county administrator sooner than the July 14 date,” Petito said. “We have professional staff that can move the organization forward even on a temporary basis while they search for a permanent replacement.”
Commission Chair Leann Pennington was surprised by the development, and somewhat put off by the seesawing. “That’s news to me,” she said of the talks between Petito and Bexley, though she said a Petito move to the clerk’s office would make sense.
“Ms. Petito is the one who volunteered the July date to begin with, stating it’s her desire to deliver us a budget, so it’s very difficult to have to plan around that. But we can do it. We have very competent directors. We’ll be OK, if that’s her desire,” Pennington said. “That’s interesting, but we’ll have to plan for it. It’s another sudden change. We’ve had Adam up there this week, it’s been great. We had a town hall out west last night, it was really successful, the staff did a great job presenting.”
Referring to the developments of the last few weeks, Petito said: “People were calling for my separation or termination yet they didn’t have a plan, so I’m trying to help them create a plan, moving forward.” By “people,” she meant commissioners. Mengel, she said, “can be elevated to interim county administrator with the support of John Brower as interim deputy.”
She stressed that she “really would prefer or would like the board to make a decision sooner rather than later,” in essence making it all but certain that her departure from the commission will be a matter of days, now that Petito is counting them. “It’s an environment I’d like to move away from and just pursue a new path in public service.” Ending the relationship would also end the public focus on the ongoing strains, Petito said.
But it wouldn’t be a complete end of the relationship. In her role at the clerk’s office, Petito would remain in the public eye and likely interact with all local governments, including the County Commission. She would be across the street in the courthouse, but would often be in the Government Services Building as well.
The Clerk of Court is a 62-employee operation with a $4.5 million budget the County Commission approves.
Petito’s new role is still undefined. “We thought about a few different things,” Petito said. “I don’t know that we have a final list of duties. Some of the things we’ve talked about was working on a senior advisor position, where you concentrate a lot on your external affairs and providing transparency to the public, providing support and community outreach type stuff. I don’t know exactly what it’s going to entail.”
Bexley said the conversation is ongoing, “but I’d see her in a senior role where she’d be doing a lot of what she’s doing right now for the board,” Bexley said, from public outreach to intergovernmental and legislative relations.
Neither Petito nor Bexley could recall exactly when they’d started talking about a potential move. Bexley said “it was kind of organic,” as they frequently run into each other at functions, always talk, and the decreasingly breathable haze surrounding Petito’s tenure at the county has been visible to everyone. But it’s been a while. “She seems very kind of disheartened about her present situation,” Bexley said. “From what I’ve heard, I can’t blame her one bit.”
Petito said she’s had “several professional opportunities,” with the clerk’s office being one of them, its fit closest to her professional interests for several reasons: her first 15 years in public service was as a civilian in police agencies, where she worked on various court-related documents, filings and cases, from forfeitures to grand jury indictments. When she applied for the top job at the county five years ago, Mark Weinberg, the court administrator for the Seventh Judicial Circuit, which includes Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns counties, was one of her references, and the clerk’s chief financial officer sat in on her interview. The clerk’s office is the “checks and balances” of county government, she said, as its comptroller and record-keeper.
Petito had planned on completing her career with the county. She is only a few years away from being eligible for full retirement under the Florida Retirement System, and continuing at the clerk’s office enables that completion. She did not think she would have to jump ship, but she appears grateful to do so by essentially jumping across a moat to another ship in Flagler County, where she might not need to work the 60 to 80 hours a week the administrator job demands, and where she could get more involved in Rotary and the Education Foundation’s Take Stock in Children program, she said.
“My home is in Flagler, that’s where my heart is,” Petito said. “It’s time for me to be able to give back in a different capacity.”
Comments
Keep Flagler Beautiful says
How many times have we seen this happen in Flagler County, where an employee retires with a lavish payoff and pension, then turns right around and goes back to work in another governmental role with another big benefits package and pension? The one that topped them all was the paper-pusher who retired one day (with full pension and benefits), then was hired within days for the very same position through a headhunting firm. Flagler County taxpayers paid more than $1 million for that headhunting firm to “find” her. She was worthless and, oh surprise, was soon encouraged to take an early retirement, complete with pension and benefits. She’s livin’ large on the backs of taxpayers. I have never lived anywhere on earth where government employees receive pensions and benefits packages on par with US Senators. No one should be receiving a pension. If the rest of us have to fund our own 401Ks and IRAs, so should government employees, with the exception of police and firefighters.
City Tim says
Keep Flagler Beautiful That’s funny , you must be a cop or firefighter. Why as a county employee shouldn’t they get a pension. They take less in pay for what they do to get that pension. I believe she will get her management pension and if she works for the clerk she can finish her regular pension.
Keep Flagler Beautiful says
No, I am not a cop or a firefighter, nor do I have a connection to anyone involved in either of those lines of work. I just appreciate that they put their lives on the line for us every single day and believe that hazardous duty warrants a pension. I do not believe county employees receive “less in pay” in exchange for a pension. Not sure how you would be able to back that statement. While I do not know the salaries of all county employees, the ones that have been published are way out of line, in some cases outrageous. Pensions are an outdated product that only government employees cling to, tooth and nail. That includes Congress, who would never vote to do away with them. There’s no reason why government employees shouldn’t have to fund their own 401Ks with a match from their employer up to a certain percentage (3-5% is typical). That’s what the rest of us do, and they need to join the modern world.
DW in PC says
In Florida, most state and county employees are part of the Florida Retirement System, which was significantly reformed in 2011 following the recession.
Prior to those changes, employees did not contribute to their retirement and the pension structure was more generous. The Legislature and Governor Rick Scott implemented reforms that required a 3% employee contribution, increased vesting requirements, and adjusted retirement benefits for newer hires.
Today, employees must choose between two options: a traditional pension plan and an investment plan similar to a 401(k). The investment plan places market risk on the employee, while the pension requires long-term service to be meaningful.
So while pensions still exist, they are not as generous as they once were, and many employees (this includes all employees, from library assistants, permitting technicians, firefighters to senior staff) are effectively in a system that functions much more like what is common in the private sector.
On a side note, regarding the pay scale of a county administrator vs. a U.S. Senator, visibility and prestige are not the same as operational responsibility. A U.S. Senator focuses on policy and legislation, while a county administrator is responsible for day to day operations, managing substantial budgets, and overseeing hundreds of employees to keep core services running.
Crazy truth says
So the clerk is going to create a senior administration job that’s not budgeted for, using tax payer dollars so she can get a pension? What a f*king joke. This must be the nepotism and cronyism they speak of.
Macie Mae says
The clerks office is vile. The nepotism runs wild. I wish Flagler Live would do a story on that! Really dig into things like “senior staff” who have children who work there with no education they would otherwise require. Everyone is either related to or best friends with. The promotions, made up titles, bonuses, extra PL hours given. It’s truly crazy. Meanwhile, let’s remember Tom Bexley, stated himself at the last budget meeting there wasn’t a dime that could be spared in his budget. Oh the list goes on and on. All the remodels his office has done. Clerks that have Mac computers, wireless mouse’s, AirPods, I mean the list goes on and on. It’s so disgusting! If you walked into another governmental office besides the Sheriff you would never see this kind of stuff. An audit needs to be completed on this office. @ Flagler Live if you need details let’s chat. I have factual information. This isn’t off the cuff.
Chipd says
So let me get this straight. She gets fired or resigns from the county and then is eagerly sought after to be rehired by that same county. What a racket. I wonder how many husbands and wives and sons and daughters and aunts and uncles are employed by Flagler county. What a joke. And don’t get me started about the double dipping where someone retires and then is immediately rehired as a consultant at a higher rate of pay.
Taxpayer says
This is a damn shame!!!! Bexley needs to go as well…. Flagler county needs to be cleaned up, and get rid of all the corruption and nepotism that’s going on…. The commissioners are trying to make a change and Beverly is trying to create a job for her that will cost the taxpayers more money…. He’s part of the clan and good ol boy system to…. Only way things are going to change is to get to the polls and vote these corrupt behind people out!!! Bexley is showing he is not for Flagler county…. 1 term and done!!!! This is really sad… Petito is no good for Flagler county,she has done enough damage!!!!
Tasmania woods.... says
Highly unpopular Tom!
Why are we still giving her a package if she’s staying in the County.
That’s just a transfer.
The dupe is in! Wow, you can’t make this stuff up.
Mort says
And yet, here you are, making stuff up left and right.
Larry says
@Tasmania woods: The clerk’s office is a stand alone government agency and it’s a separate entity from the county.
JimboXYZ says
The pension only gets delayed for being paid out as a retirement,when one moves from one position to a newly created one ? A resignation is not a formal retirement announcement when the next role is still a county employee ? Unless the pension is a mandatory forced taking, this is nothing more than just a lateral move with continued county employment as a county employee. The toxic environment ? She’ll remain in that, nothing’s changed about that. Would be surprised as to how much toxicity one can tolerate when the paycheck is equal to or better. Sometimes it’s a demotion, other times a lateral move & could also be a relative promotion. Those that wanted her out, accomplished that, there’s more than likely another that the one’s that pulled off the relative coup that they truly want in her former role as a development & career path. We saw it often during the Alfin era, standard operating procedure pretty much. Petito benefits from the game(s) others played, resign & leave to lose a long time resource for County, even City of employees. The networking & connections internally, works for Government & Corporate entities. How else could Joe Biden ever become a POTUS ? The machine always has a plan, networked & hand picked winners for the chosen ones ? Good to have those options, well played actually. When that higher position just seems to appear out of thin air ?
Larry says
It’s not a lateral move because the county of a different goverment agency from the clerk. In Florida, there are hundreds and hundreds of separate government agencies and they participate in the same Florida Retirement System. For example, each city is a different gov agency but the cities in Florida participate in the Florida Retirement System rather than each city and each county having its own individual retirement system. The Property Appraiser is also its own separate gov agency and so are all the Supervisor of Elections and clerk of courts offices and school boards, as well as some public hospital systems and public utilities. An employee would need to leave one gov agency and get hired at a different agency in these cases, and it’s not considered a lateral move or transfer.
Taxpayer says
All these hydie supporters need to check public records on how much money she has cost the county in lawsuits, and more to come… This drunk is no good for Flagler county, Bexley needs to go as well…. She would be coming with a lot of bad baggage to corrupt another department with in the county….. They are quick to create a high paying jobs for, family, friends, drinking buddies…. Do the county handbook mean anything?????
Roy says
County Administrator Petito is only requesting to transfer to a different constitutional officer. What is wrong with that? She has 23 years in with the county. If I was in this position, I would try and do the same thing to be able to collect my pension that is due based on Florida State law. If you do not like the Florida State pension system for government employees, then argue that with your congressman.
There’s the door says
I wonder if she will convince “Good Old Boy” Tom to also create positions for her pals with no experience or proper qualifications ?
celia says
OMG what is Bexley thinking..? Another slap on the Palmcoasters faces. Doesn’t Mr. Bexley get the message that the residents do not want Heidi’s influences in this county any longer? We no longer want “the club” running local government at a very costly pace!
No either the western Flagler county residents want Petito around anymore, just look at the un maintained storm water ditches, culverts, swales and right of ways that caused our cabbage and other farm fields and surrounded acreage’s and homes to flood in the last big storms. The pictures taken around that area speak for itself! The 3 elected ladies in the county were not taken in account by Heidi then selective attention needs to end. Maybe its time to change some of our constitutionals as well. Please professional Palmcoasters run for clerk of court and appraiser as well. The waste of our tax dollars is appalling in this county when it comes to staff, meanwhile our roads are not being re paved, added or improved our elderly needy services cut and our amenity community pools denied use to the very Palmcoasters paying for them.
celia says
Lets do not forget that we Palmcoasters are forced to contribute to Mr. Bexley 4.5 millions budget (when our roads are deteriorated and in need of safety) yearly in our Ad Valorem home taxes 45 cents of every dollar to his budget in the county and only 23 cents to the city that gives us 80 percent of our services! No wonder then county can spend our hard earned dollars in over inflated payroll in all departments, while the services we pay for in our taxes are not adequately delivered in our county or city. Mr, Bexley has to realize that Palmcoasters vote and seat our constitutional officers, being the largest number of constituents registered in this county.
Also Mr. Mengel advised to be hired to replace Mrs. Pettdito should be a NO.
Gina says
So how much is this UNDEFINED POSITION gouig to cost us taxpayrers as she
sits in it while costing taxpayers millions in law suits and a full retirement package.
Fire this Bixley as well and look into that office.
PDiddy says
I don’t think she is retiring at this time. Mrs Petito has resigned her present position. Under the current FRS guidelines if a person retires ,one cannot work for an employer that offers the FRS retirement package until the start of the 7th month of retirement. She can enter the DROP and I believe she can remain in that program for 8 years then retire and collect her pension..