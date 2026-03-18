Clerk of Court Tom Bexley Enthusiastic About Hiring Resigning County Administrator Heidi Petito For Senior Role

Flagler County Administrator Heidi Petito and Clerk of Court Tom Bexley are in serious talks that may soon result in Petito assuming a senior leadership post at the clerk’s office, ending a 23-year career at the County Commission but remaining in Flagler County, and in the public eye.

Bexley and Petito confirmed the possibility–and, to hear them talk, the high likelihood–in separate interviews with FlaglerLive. Both are enthusiastic about making it happen.

“If she became available and she was willing, I’d hire her today,” Bexley said .

“My relationship with the clerk’s office has been long-standing,” Petito said, “that’s why I feel it would be a benefit to both of us, and why I think it would be a perfect fit. I look forward to it if the opportunity is presented to me.”

Two months after a majority of commissioners concluded she was no longer meeting expectations and two weeks after surviving a firing attempt by Commissioner Kim Carney, Petito at the end of February announced she would resign the county administration post she’s held for the past five years. She cited tensions with the commission an proposed staying on the job until July 14 so she could shepherd the budget to conclusion an give the commission time to find a replacement.

Commissioners agreed to the terms, including a severance package, even as Carney and Commissioner Pam Richardson would have favored ending the relationship. On March 9 commissioners again discussed whether to keep Petito until July 14, prompting a scolding from the administrator. Two days later Petito issued a memo naming Growth Management Director Adam Mengel her deputy and suggesting that the commission could name him interim administrator any time it chose. She also cited Finance Director John Brower and Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord as leaders the commission could rely on to run the county.

In the interview today, Petito said she hopes the commission will enable her to leave sooner than July 14, clearly signaling that she is ready to move on. The commission met on Monday but Petito has been off this week, so the matter did not come up at the commission. When it does, Petito will have completed an artful exit almost exclusively on her terms–but for what amounts to a veiled firing–and in the comfort of an amply generous financial settlement that neither her new employment nor the interregnum between the two jobs will diminish.

“Nothing is final yet but I do hope that the board reconsiders and establishes an interim county administrator sooner than the July 14 date,” Petito said. “We have professional staff that can move the organization forward even on a temporary basis while they search for a permanent replacement.”

Commission Chair Leann Pennington was surprised by the development, and somewhat put off by the seesawing. “That’s news to me,” she said of the talks between Petito and Bexley, though she said a Petito move to the clerk’s office would make sense.

“Ms. Petito is the one who volunteered the July date to begin with, stating it’s her desire to deliver us a budget, so it’s very difficult to have to plan around that. But we can do it. We have very competent directors. We’ll be OK, if that’s her desire,” Pennington said. “That’s interesting, but we’ll have to plan for it. It’s another sudden change. We’ve had Adam up there this week, it’s been great. We had a town hall out west last night, it was really successful, the staff did a great job presenting.”

Referring to the developments of the last few weeks, Petito said: “People were calling for my separation or termination yet they didn’t have a plan, so I’m trying to help them create a plan, moving forward.” By “people,” she meant commissioners. Mengel, she said, “can be elevated to interim county administrator with the support of John Brower as interim deputy.”

She stressed that she “really would prefer or would like the board to make a decision sooner rather than later,” in essence making it all but certain that her departure from the commission will be a matter of days, now that Petito is counting them. “It’s an environment I’d like to move away from and just pursue a new path in public service.” Ending the relationship would also end the public focus on the ongoing strains, Petito said.

But it wouldn’t be a complete end of the relationship. In her role at the clerk’s office, Petito would remain in the public eye and likely interact with all local governments, including the County Commission. She would be across the street in the courthouse, but would often be in the Government Services Building as well.

The Clerk of Court is a 62-employee operation with a $4.5 million budget the County Commission approves.

Petito’s new role is still undefined. “We thought about a few different things,” Petito said. “I don’t know that we have a final list of duties. Some of the things we’ve talked about was working on a senior advisor position, where you concentrate a lot on your external affairs and providing transparency to the public, providing support and community outreach type stuff. I don’t know exactly what it’s going to entail.”

Bexley said the conversation is ongoing, “but I’d see her in a senior role where she’d be doing a lot of what she’s doing right now for the board,” Bexley said, from public outreach to intergovernmental and legislative relations.

Neither Petito nor Bexley could recall exactly when they’d started talking about a potential move. Bexley said “it was kind of organic,” as they frequently run into each other at functions, always talk, and the decreasingly breathable haze surrounding Petito’s tenure at the county has been visible to everyone. But it’s been a while. “She seems very kind of disheartened about her present situation,” Bexley said. “From what I’ve heard, I can’t blame her one bit.”

Petito said she’s had “several professional opportunities,” with the clerk’s office being one of them, its fit closest to her professional interests for several reasons: her first 15 years in public service was as a civilian in police agencies, where she worked on various court-related documents, filings and cases, from forfeitures to grand jury indictments. When she applied for the top job at the county five years ago, Mark Weinberg, the court administrator for the Seventh Judicial Circuit, which includes Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns counties, was one of her references, and the clerk’s chief financial officer sat in on her interview. The clerk’s office is the “checks and balances” of county government, she said, as its comptroller and record-keeper.

Petito had planned on completing her career with the county. She is only a few years away from being eligible for full retirement under the Florida Retirement System, and continuing at the clerk’s office enables that completion. She did not think she would have to jump ship, but she appears grateful to do so by essentially jumping across a moat to another ship in Flagler County, where she might not need to work the 60 to 80 hours a week the administrator job demands, and where she could get more involved in Rotary and the Education Foundation’s Take Stock in Children program, she said.

“My home is in Flagler, that’s where my heart is,” Petito said. “It’s time for me to be able to give back in a different capacity.”