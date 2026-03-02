Flagler Commission Approves Heidi Petito Resignation and Severance Terms Following Months Of Intense Friction

Flagler County Administrator Heidi Petito said Friday she was resigning because the tension the County Commission was creating with the administration was no longer tenable.

That tension was on display today as the commission approved Petito’s resignation, with Commissioner Kim Carney saying Petito should just quit now and get nothing and Commission Chair Leann Pennington shutting down Commissioner Greg Hansen, who wanted to talk about “how we got here.”

Petito had proposed a two-page separation agreement that would enable her to stay on the job through budget season, until July at the latest, award her 20 weeks’ severance and a cash-out of earned compensation for time off she did not take, along with reimbursement for tuition she paid while earning a bachelor’s degree and working toward a master’s degree.

Pennington, Hansen and Commissioner Andy Dance supported the agreement in a 4-1 vote. The vote also calls for a workshop soon to discuss an interim or a permanent replacement.

Carney and Commissioner Pam Richardson were opposed to the manner of the separation, but only Richardson voted against it.

Hansen was opposed to losing Petito. But severance was the best approach, he said. “She spent the best part of her life working for Flagler County, very, very successfully working for Flagler County,” Hansen said. “So that needs to be rewarded. And I think the severance package is not only fair, it’s due. I’m just against the whole thing. But if this is the way we’re going, then I think that’s the fairest thing we can do.”

The agreement was changed since Friday. The word “voluntary” was dropped. The agreement was revised to read as a mutual separation. Petito will continue in her position until the county hires an interim or a replacement, with the latest possible day Petito would still be employed being July 14.

Pete Celestino, a former employee of the county, spoke of Petito’s nearly quarter-century of service to the county and said she has “always handled herself with grace and dignity,” as she did today. She delivered a brief statement at the beginning of the discussion.

“I did want to begin by acknowledging that there has been tension building among the board members over the past several months,” Petito said. “This tension has started to impact our employees and the organization’s ability to focus on the important work that we do. I’ve dedicated the last five years in this role, and we have built strength within the organization. So to me, it’s important that we leave things better than we found them. So by me submitting this separation agreement, I’m providing a clear path, a responsible path forward for not only our board, but for our dedicated staff and for our community.”

Carney wanted an immediate end. “Let her leave. Let her resign. That’s what a resignation is called,” Carney said, noting that “a couple of staff members” could be interviewed to step in now as acting administrator. “If things are so bad upstairs on the third floor, I think if there is a separation it needs to be a separation,” Carney said. “I would not be looking for somebody who is not happy to stay until July.” She made it clear that she was opposed to the agreement, but would vote for it anyway.

Richardson complained that news of Petito’s resignation had already been published in local media since Friday. (The administration posted the separation agreement with today’s agenda on Friday, as required by law.) Then she just wanted to end the relationship with Petito, comparing it to the ripping off of a bandaid. (Petito’s resignation was first reported here Friday. See: “Facing A Toxic Environment, Flagler County Administrator Heidi Petito Tenders Her Voluntary Resignation.”)

As embittered as Richardson was–despite a characteristically velvety tone masking the bitterness–she said “we have a fabulous staff back there. I know what they’re doing, and they’re all working hard.” She did not say that Petito had assembled much of that staff.

The separation found little support among the few members of the public who spoke. “There should have been a number of opportunities, I’m sure where Ms. Petito should have been given a better opportunity to show what she could do, rather than beating her up in front of the public,” one resident said. “At commission meetings, I have been shocked every time I’ve sat here and I have heard this commissioner say things in very rude ways to Ms. Petito that I don’t think anybody deserve to have spoken to like that.” She was referring to Carney.

Property Appraiser Jay Gardner also spoke. “I just wanted to thank Ms. Petito for working with my office. I don’t understand why we’ve gotten to this place. She’s been nothing but good and professional and has always taken care of us,” he said. He turned to Petito, who sat at her usual spot to the side, near the dais. “I just want to thank you, Heidi, you’ve done such a great job, and I’m sorry that we find ourselves in this position, and I hope that you guys can make this as right as we can at this point.”