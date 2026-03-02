Flagler Commission Approves Heidi Petito Resignation and Severance Terms Following Months Of Intense Friction

Flagler County Administrator Heidi Petito said Friday she was resigning because the tension the County Commission was creating with the administration was no longer tenable.
That tension was on display today as the commission approved Petito’s resignation, with Commissioner Kim Carney saying Petito should just quit now and get nothing and Commission Chair Leann Pennington shutting down Commissioner Greg Hansen, who wanted to talk about “how we got here.”
Petito had proposed a two-page separation agreement that would enable her to stay on the job through budget season, until July at the latest, award her 20 weeks’ severance and a cash-out of earned compensation for time off she did not take, along with reimbursement for tuition she paid while earning a bachelor’s degree and working toward a master’s degree.
Pennington, Hansen and Commissioner Andy Dance supported the agreement in a 4-1 vote. The vote also calls for a workshop soon to discuss an interim or a permanent replacement.
Carney and Commissioner Pam Richardson were opposed to the manner of the separation, but only Richardson voted against it.
Hansen was opposed to losing Petito. But severance was the best approach, he said. “She spent the best part of her life working for Flagler County, very, very successfully working for Flagler County,” Hansen said. “So that needs to be rewarded. And I think the severance package is not only fair, it’s due. I’m just against the whole thing. But if this is the way we’re going, then I think that’s the fairest thing we can do.”
The agreement was changed since Friday. The word “voluntary” was dropped. The agreement was revised to read as a mutual separation. Petito will continue in her position until the county hires an interim or a replacement, with the latest possible day Petito would still be employed being July 14.
Pete Celestino, a former employee of the county, spoke of Petito’s nearly quarter-century of service to the county and said she has “always handled herself with grace and dignity,” as she did today. She delivered a brief statement at the beginning of the discussion.
“I did want to begin by acknowledging that there has been tension building among the board members over the past several months,” Petito said. “This tension has started to impact our employees and the organization’s ability to focus on the important work that we do. I’ve dedicated the last five years in this role, and we have built strength within the organization. So to me, it’s important that we leave things better than we found them. So by me submitting this separation agreement, I’m providing a clear path, a responsible path forward for not only our board, but for our dedicated staff and for our community.”
Carney wanted an immediate end. “Let her leave. Let her resign. That’s what a resignation is called,” Carney said, noting that “a couple of staff members” could be interviewed to step in now as acting administrator. “If things are so bad upstairs on the third floor, I think if there is a separation it needs to be a separation,” Carney said. “I would not be looking for somebody who is not happy to stay until July.” She made it clear that she was opposed to the agreement, but would vote for it anyway.
Richardson complained that news of Petito’s resignation had already been published in local media since Friday. (The administration posted the separation agreement with today’s agenda on Friday, as required by law.) Then she just wanted to end the relationship with Petito, comparing it to the ripping off of a bandaid. (Petito’s resignation was first reported here Friday. See: “Facing A Toxic Environment, Flagler County Administrator Heidi Petito Tenders Her Voluntary Resignation.”)
As embittered as Richardson was–despite a characteristically velvety tone masking the bitterness–she said “we have a fabulous staff back there. I know what they’re doing, and they’re all working hard.” She did not say that Petito had assembled much of that staff.
The separation found little support among the few members of the public who spoke. “There should have been a number of opportunities, I’m sure where Ms. Petito should have been given a better opportunity to show what she could do, rather than beating her up in front of the public,” one resident said. “At commission meetings, I have been shocked every time I’ve sat here and I have heard this commissioner say things in very rude ways to Ms. Petito that I don’t think anybody deserve to have spoken to like that.” She was referring to Carney.
Property Appraiser Jay Gardner also spoke. “I just wanted to thank Ms. Petito for working with my office. I don’t understand why we’ve gotten to this place. She’s been nothing but good and professional and has always taken care of us,” he said. He turned to Petito, who sat at her usual spot to the side, near the dais. “I just want to thank you, Heidi, you’ve done such a great job, and I’m sorry that we find ourselves in this position, and I hope that you guys can make this as right as we can at this point.”
Comments
Jan says
Ms. Petito will be missed. She was an asset to our county.
chris conklin says
To echo Mr Gardner. she was always professional. more than be said of the two board members. actually think both of them should run for school board. they would fit in perfectly with cheech n Chong. what a disgrace they are to flagler county.
Mort says
Ban Carney from the third floor!!! At the rate she is raging, all employees will quit. Carney is a screamer and unbelievably rude. Richardson is clueless. Do either of these “ladies” realize they do not have the legal authority to direct county staff for this very reason? That is the job of the County Administrator. What is the matter with the chairman of this commission??
Someone let county staff know they likely have a lawsuit against this intimidation. At the very least, this is a whale of a grievance to the ethics committee in Tallahassee.
With the election of two new individuals, our county government is now a joke.
Toxic says
Heidi has been a steady, effective, and highly capable county administrator.
What has changed is the environment created since the newest commissioners took office. People don’t walk away from jobs they love unless the conditions around them become impossible.
Commissioner Carney has taken a confrontational approach that targets staff instead of focusing on policy or outcomes.
Commissioner Richardson frequently inserts herself into discussions without a clear understanding of the issues, adding confusion rather than leadership.
Commissioner Pennington has made her opposition to Heidi clear from day one, creating tension that undermines the county’s ability to function smoothly.
They have created a work environment that has become toxic and seem more interested in personal agendas than in serving the public.
The instability is coming from the commission, not from the administrator who has excelled for years.
Thank you, Heidi, for your service. You’ll be missed. Your professionalism, dedication, and steady leadership made a real difference for this county, even if some refuse to acknowledge it.
Duncan says
Kim Carney is not a decent person and hopefully her showing so little respect for someone who has been so much more successful than herself in serving the County, will prompt voters to ask for her resignation.
Knightmomoftwo says
Carney is one the most horrible and ugly minded person to have been elected to this board. It is one thing to express disappointment but entirely unprofessional to treat employees as horrible as Carney does. I hope the public sees what is going on and that no one applies for the position. Who wants a position with a target on its back. And I thought the board did not want to promote within look what they did to Sean Moylan.
Gina says
I would like to start by saying, THANK YOU MS. PENNINGTON for shutting Hansen down!
“HOW DID WE GET HERE” , has to be the most asinine statements made by you Mr. Hansen
in a decade of poor voting decisions resulting in major lawsuits against our county that YOU
and your other constituents were responsible. It is NO WONDER that your own district which
you are suppose to represent claims that they NEED BETTER REPRESENTATION! Perhaps
if you and your retired cohort Sullivan, had not given Ms. Petito all those flying A’s every year
since the beginning of her appointed position by Cameron and given her some guidance she
would have been in a better situation then she is now, but no, you and the others wanted her
to be your puppet as the likes of you and others were behind the scenes pulling the strings.
I have to give credit to Dance and Pennington for at least trying to pull her in towards a more
constructive down earth honest evaluations to learn from. Furthermore you have the audacity
to blame Carney and Richardson for the toxic environment????? This toxic environment has been
perpetuating for years, it is not the first time the citizens are hearing of this, so stop playing
dumb and blaming the 2 new ladies , Richardson did not come in with experience just like
Pennington but she grew into the position, from what I understand Richardson is ignored
by the administration and Petito, THAT;S TOXIC! Just like you ignored Pennington when she
arrived and yelled at her demeaning her in front of staff that Sullivan had to remove her from
the environment. YOU ARE ONE OF THE TOXIC ONES, GLAD TO SEE YA GO AND GLAD
WE GOT HERE! TIME FOR NEW BLOOD TO HELP SAVE OUR COUNTY!
Here she goes again… says
Gina, with all of your opinions and insight into how a governing body is supposed to run (which I’m sure you got from Jane Youd) why don’t you put your money where your mouth is and run for office? I’m sure you’d be just as successful as Jane was ;). The fact that you support someone as wretched as Kim Carney speaks VOLUMES about the kind of person you are.
Gina says
To speak down about someone who has passed and was a wonderful asset for the
county is the wretched one but YOU voted for MULLINS right? All while you hide
like a COWARD behind a made up title, show your real name you lily livered coward.
Jane in her small pinky keew more about the workings of the government in this
county then you will ever know and had more chutzpah then you will ever have in your
lifetime!
Joy Cook says
Please don’t speak badly about someone, who is no longer here to defend themselves. Cause if she was trust me, this conversation would be a Because if she was trust me, this conversation would be very different. There would be a lot more curse words involved. Jane was a was a true advocate for this county. And she got a lot done by being on the other side. And as for Gina at least she’s speaking out and I don’t believe she’s sticking up for Mrs. Carney. She’s just stating what she sees. I have personally experienced Mr. Hansen’s rudeness behavior at a commission meeting once and it didn’t leave a good impression. And that’s all I’ll say. And I’m glad to see them both go personally
Joy says
Why would you even mention Jane? That was done just such poor taste. Jane was a true advocate for this county and she got a lot done without even having to have a commission seat. Trust me I miss her so much and I would love to hear what she’d have to say on this whole conversation . I’m sure there would be a lot of curse words. And in caps. I do not believe that Gina is defending anyone. She’s just stating what she’s sees. She’s allowed to express her freedom of speech , as do you, but at least she shares her real name. I personally experience Mr. Hansen’s rudeness at a commission meeting and personally I’m glad to see them both go.
celia says
“Here she goes”…as usual one more hiding and punching! Let me tell you “Eat Your Heart Out” because Jane from Heaven is guiding us all and she sure Got Her Wishes Pettito is gone! Next should be Moylan over a million suit settlement losses and if we can find out if you are in the county payroll sustained by our taxes you will be out too! In the future we also need a new property appraiser as Mr. Gardner goodness is gone, while attacking this Palmcoaster on line, meaning biting the (taxpayer) hand that feeds him, as became too political lately to be fair. We the people won the battle against the county manager and PA Mr Gardner stands up and prizes her? To the contrary our neighbor and community leader former State Attorney respectable Mr. John Tanner spoke the reality that a resignation does not get severance and by contract, something that the 3 in the FCBOCC violated , depleting our hard earned taxes while at the same time are doing away with our elderly services over cost! Is election year and we need change in the FCBOCC! The 3/2 meeting was a torture for Palmcoasters to watch! We sure appreciate Darlene Shelley our city council district 4 candidate for valiantly speaking in our behalf while being almost mocked by Commissioner Pennington regarding cabbages while she sure doesn’t do a thing for the Cabbage Farm Hollard and Green partially flooded in last heavy rain storm due to county lately not maintaining ditches and swells west of Rte 1, so while she does little or nothing for all the residents affected by these flight schools trainees over Palmcoasters and Daytona North Homes. Well at least not touch and goes Sunday’s as we were able to achieve so far. So your attack to our beloved late Jane is a NO GO but shows you being real crass.
celia says
Listen “Here she ” Kim Carney won right, so eat your heart out and is because Palmcoasters voted for her. Where do you hibernate? If Gina runs may get as much support as Carney got, in spite of you and your band, but she’s not interested. By the way wash and sanitize your mouth before saying Jane!
Taxpayer says
Sullivan is a Drunk, and so is hydie, add Andy dance to the crew and give them a 6 pack and send them on there way…. Hydie has cost this county more than what she was worth… Get the Garbage out!!!
Roxey says
Kim – Please take some nice pills. Always so negative. Heidi is amazing. Sad she chose to leave, but her next job will show her she made the right decision.
Peace for Palm Coast says
Thank you, Commissioner Kim Carney for your support! You seem like the most sensible one one the commission!
Leann “there’s not that many” (airport complaints Pennington and Andy (“call me to discuss”) Dance that told me to direct our complaints to county administrator, Heidi Petitio, that NEVER answered a single complaint about Roy Sieger’s ‘Daytona Flight School’ Airport. And Sean Moylan that recently tried to jump into the fire, but has also ignored our complaints, as well as the County “it’s the FAA” Attorney. You are ALL so CORRUPT , you stink as much as our wastewater and infrastructure!
BUH-BYE! Adios! Farewell!
BTW, ‘re-elect’ Leann Pennington has done nothing to help her constituents in the neighborhoods of the airport. She needs to go too!
FedUp says
Greg Hanson is a complete, empty suit from the word go. He can leave and never be missed.
Laurel says
FedUp: On this topic, I completely agree.
Hansen, and Petito, both do not live in the Hammock, and only represent a certain sector. I can only hope people will pick better. It shouldn’t be hard.
The case of the shapely shadow.... says
Petito, do yourself a favor.
Pack your moving boxes and just move on.
You were appointed to a position that was over your head. Nothing to be ashamed of but you should move on. They don’t need anything you have to offer as the new qualified Administrator will change everything you started as any new administrator should do remove your existence.
This was a long time coming no need to be here anymore.
Taxpayer says
Hydie has done nothing in her position but caused the county law suits!!!! She did create another good ol boy system, with all the nepotism that she has allowed to happen which is clearly a violation of the county handbook…. She always thought that she didn’t have to explain anything to citizens or other county employees…. She’s a drunk!!!! And she has been a waste of taxpayers money from day 1…. Don’t let her pack her own boxes, pack them for her and throw out the building…. Then start cleaning up the mess that she has created with in the county…. Pennington knows about a lot of things she she has done, Dance as well, especially all the nepotism in certain departments…. Let’s see do them 2 make any changes now that the head of the snake is out!!
Gina says
HERE SHE’S GOES AGAIN: Thank you Joy and you are right , my comment
does not mean that I agree with everything Carney does. What HERE SHE
GOES AGAIN comment really means is that this coward don’t like strong
women who speak out nor stand up for themselves , we heard this person
likes “puppets”. Just like Hansen this person blames Carney and Richardson
on the county’s toxic environment when it’s been there for years as other
people has left administrative positions and spoke quite candidly as to why
they left with Petito at the helm. You allowed her free reign with your flying
A’s evaluations in hopes to keep her there , how did that work out for you?
I guess there are thousands of voters in Flagler County who are wretched then,
all of whom were tired with all your BS that they voted in both Carney and
Richardson, .
Gina says
By rhe way , today is WORLD WILDLIFE DAY, STOP THE OVER DEVELOPMENT
AND SAVE OUR WILDLIFE AND FOREST , PROTECT THE FLORIDA WILDLIFE
AND HABITAT BEFORE YOU ALL LOOK AROUND AND THERE WON’T BE ANY!
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LOVE this show! Newbie says
Oh sweet Karma, you always come, don’t you? Is Heidi crying about a toxic environment?? Is no one doing anything to help her? Oh my, poor thing. How does that feel, Heidi? To be a target of a witch hunt….oh sweet KARMA, you come every time. And guess what? When you leave, sweetie, Kim Carney will still be there… the person you say created the “toxic environment” for you. Sound familiar? If you would have done the right thing, the right thing would have been done for you. Good riddance!
Mike says
The negative vitriol expressed in some of these responses demonstrates the inability of many citizens to move on from the past. In addition, it simply reflects acceptance of the type of behavior demonstrated by our newer commissioners.
The agreement is simply the cost of doing business in today’s world. Time for all of us to move on in a civil way.
Gina says
IMHO I don’t believe that Petito’s resignation should have gone on as long as it did anf the way
it did at this meeting. How much time was wasted and spent going back and forth on this topic.
There were more pressing issues that were presented by residents in the Hammock and Veranda
Bay area, people who are fighting for their lives, a decent quality of life, the precious preservation
of their environment. I did not hear any comments followed up by any commissioners after these
residents pleas. Disgusting and disappointing. There were residents that made great points about
statutes , one lady mentioned a new Chapter 164 and another gentleman mentioned a punch list that
were neglected for decades especially in Penningtons district. These residents spoke very well and
made clear that they are not against development but for protection against high density development
that does not fit into their communities . Our commissioners should be fighting to protect their residents,
our disappearing flora and fauna and their tax base. One resident mentioned that someone said to him
that he knew there was a boat yard before he bought his house in his area, the SOS story that the airport
trolls argue for their own benefits and selfish gains to the surrounding airport communities , but those
residents did not know that a bunch of callous incompetent bought and sold past commissioners were
gong to invite in flight schools . Just like the gentleman who answered that they did not know that a humongous
boatstorage/warehouse was going to be put in with the go ahead from the county without adequate buffers
harming their once serene community. Makes perfect sense of senseless decision making made by incompetent
people of whom we vote into office to protect us as they promised but turn out to work against us once they
take their seats. Appears that we are all in the same boat one way or the other as this county has collected
our taxes for decades and we are the ones who supported it only to be lied to, disregarded, disrespected , sold
out to and walked over by greed and special interest. The other gentlemen who spoke at public comment at the end
of the meeting said that the Petito’s resignation was put in the agenda late. the last moment, and called
the commissioners stumbling around for answers a “train wreck” and that there were alot of OTHER important
issues this county has to correct.