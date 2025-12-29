Pet Insurance Law and Data Base of People Convicted of Animal Cruelty Kick in Jan. 1

Regulating pet insurance and providing a database about animal cruelty are among a handful of changes in state laws that take effect at the start of 2026.

Several companies offer pet insurance, but a new law (HB 655) would create a regulatory framework, including required disclosures, consumer protection and definitions of such things as pre-existing conditions and wellness programs. The North American Pet Health Insurance Association, an industry group, said on its website that coverage for pets — mostly dogs — has grown annually 20 percent over the past five years.

Also beginning Thursday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be required to provide an online database about people convicted of animal-cruelty offenses. The database was part of a law (HB 255), known as “Dexter’s Law,” that increased penalties for aggravated animal cruelty offenses. It was proposed after a St. Petersburg man was accused of decapitating his newly adopted dog. More than 200 new Florida laws were approved during the 2025 legislative session. Most took effect July 1.

–News Service of Florida