Palm Coast Fire Department’s Caleb Dann, Brandon Davis and Gunner Pemberton Are Promoted

The Palm Coast Fire Department today announced the promotion of Driver Engineer Brandon Davis to the rank of Lieutenant, and Firefighters Gunner Pemberton and Caleb Dann to the rank of Driver Engineer. Additionally, Pemberton and Dann have both successfully completed the Paramedic program at Daytona State College and are now State Certified Paramedics.

These promotions reflect the department’s commitment to cultivating excellence and advancing leadership within its ranks.

Lieutenant Brandon Davis will serve in a first-line supervisory role, responsible for leading emergency response operations including fire suppression, EMS, and motor vehicle crashes. Lieutenants provide critical leadership to fire companies not only at incident scenes but also as firefighters prepare and train to be at their best. Davis originally joined the department as a Volunteer Firefighter in 2006. After a brief hiatus, he rejoined the intern program in 2017 and became a career firefighter in 2018. He holds Firefighter, EMT, and Paramedic certifications from First Coast Technical College and was promoted to Driver Engineer in 2022. Outside the firehouse, Davis is also known for his musical talent as an accomplished drummer.

Driver Engineers perform a highly technical role with Palm Coast Fire Department. Their responsibilities include the safe conveyance of fire apparatus to and from the emergency scenes, operating the most complex mechanical tools of the department such as fire pumps and hydraulic ladders, and demonstrating leadership specifically in keeping the fire company’s equipment at a constant state of readiness.

Gunner Pemberton, a proud graduate of Matanzas High School’s Class of 2021, began his fire service career at Daytona State College where he earned his Firefighter and EMT certifications in 2023. Originally from Long Island, New York, Gunner found his home in Palm Coast and transitioned from the kitchen—as a cook in Flagler Beach—to the fireground. Now, as a Driver Engineer and State Certified Paramedic, Pemberton continues to serve with skill and dedication.

Caleb Dann, originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, graduated from Atlantic High School, where he excelled as a student-athlete on the football field. He completed his Firefighter and EMT certifications at Daytona State College and recently achieved his State Paramedic Certification. Now promoted to Driver Engineer, Dann brings strong leadership and a passion for emergency medicine to every response.

“We are so proud of Brandon, Gunner, and Caleb for their hard work, dedication, and growth,” said Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill. “Their professional achievements reflect their dedication to excellence and to the growth of the Palm Coat Fire Department. We are eager to see how their leadership will continue shaping our culture and advancing our capabilities.”

The Palm Coast Fire Department congratulated these members on their well‑deserved achievements and extends its gratitude for their unwavering dedication to serving our community.