Pinning Ceremony Marks Several Promotions and New Hires at Palm Coast Fire Department

The Palm Coast Fire Department celebrated a series of promotions and the addition of new team members, highlighting the department’s continued commitment to excellence and dedication to community safety. These career advancements mark an important milestone in succession planning while honoring the service of the men and women who protect Palm Coast.
Leading the list of promotions, Patrick Juliano has been elevated to the rank of Battalion Chief in recognition of his outstanding leadership and longstanding service to the community. Advancing to the rank of Lieutenant are Dylan Mulligan and Brandon Davis, while Caleb Dann and Gunner Pemberton have earned promotion to Driver Engineer.
The department is also proud to welcome its newest firefighters: Probationary Firefighters Codey Arnold, Nathaniel Dauphin, Logan Jackson, Connor Marin, Trevor Ranieri, Adam Thompson, and Slade Waits. Their appointment strengthens the department’s ability to maintain the highest standards of service for the community.
A special pinning ceremony was held at the Palm Coast Community Center, where family and friends gathered to celebrate these significant career milestones. The event honored both the dedication of the promoted personnel and the enthusiasm of the newest recruits as they begin their journey in the fire service.
“These promotions and recognitions showcase the incredible talent we have across our team,” said Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill. “From our newest probationary firefighters to our newly promoted leaders, every member plays a vital role in keeping Palm Coast safe. I’m proud of the dedication, teamwork, and heart they bring to the job every single day.”
The Palm Coast Fire Department also upheld its tradition of honoring firefighters whose quick actions and skill directly resulted in lives being saved. Six CPR Life Saving Awards were presented:
- July 20, 2025: (Engine 21) Lt. Junelle Steward, DE Sean McBride, and FF Kylee Burns
- May 11, 2025: (Engine 29) Lt. Anthony Pedersen, DE Anthony Forte, and FF/PM Cameron Sena
- August 4, 2025: (Engine 29) Lt. Daniel Hackney, DE Brandon Davis, and FF Aaron Welsh
- May 8, 2025: (Engine 24) Lt. Robert Ballou, DE Mark Davidson, and FF Zayne Smith
- March 31, 2025: (Engine 29) Lt. Daniel Hackney, DE Brandon Davis, and FF Aaron Welsh
- March 8, 2025: (Engine 21) Lt. Jeff Nunziato, DE Brandon O’Hara, and FF Joshua Gilliam
In addition, three Unit Commendations were awarded for exemplary teamwork during high-risk and complex incidents:
- March 18, 2025: For successfully rescuing a citizen threatening to jump from the I-95 overpass. Honored crews include
- Engine 29: Lt. Jeff Poeria, Lt. Patrick Juliano, FF James Allinson
- Tower 24: Robert Ballou, DE Mark Davison, and FF Osvaldo Sene
- Battalion 25: BC Andrew Woolwine
- January 27, 2025: For the rescue of a male patient involved in an excavator incident. Honored crews include:
- Engine 21: Lt. Dan Driscoll, DE Sean McBride, FF Kaylin Kelly
- Engine 22: Lt. Robert Ballou, DE Chris Cottle, FF Osvaldo Sene
- Engine 23: Lt. Jason Wagner, DE Tyler Major, FF Izaiah Lee
- Battalion 24: BC Gary Potter
- August 11, 2025: For the daring rescue of a citizen who jumped more than 65 feet from the Palm Coast Parkway bridge. Honored crew includes:
- Engine 22: Lt. Jason Wagner, DE Anthony Forte, FF Slade Waits, and FF Nathaniel Dauphin
