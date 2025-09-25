Pinning Ceremony Marks Several Promotions and New Hires at Palm Coast Fire Department

The Palm Coast Fire Department celebrated a series of promotions and the addition of new team members, highlighting the department’s continued commitment to excellence and dedication to community safety. These career advancements mark an important milestone in succession planning while honoring the service of the men and women who protect Palm Coast.

Leading the list of promotions, Patrick Juliano has been elevated to the rank of Battalion Chief in recognition of his outstanding leadership and longstanding service to the community. Advancing to the rank of Lieutenant are Dylan Mulligan and Brandon Davis, while Caleb Dann and Gunner Pemberton have earned promotion to Driver Engineer.

The department is also proud to welcome its newest firefighters: Probationary Firefighters Codey Arnold, Nathaniel Dauphin, Logan Jackson, Connor Marin, Trevor Ranieri, Adam Thompson, and Slade Waits. Their appointment strengthens the department’s ability to maintain the highest standards of service for the community.

A special pinning ceremony was held at the Palm Coast Community Center, where family and friends gathered to celebrate these significant career milestones. The event honored both the dedication of the promoted personnel and the enthusiasm of the newest recruits as they begin their journey in the fire service.

“These promotions and recognitions showcase the incredible talent we have across our team,” said Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill. “From our newest probationary firefighters to our newly promoted leaders, every member plays a vital role in keeping Palm Coast safe. I’m proud of the dedication, teamwork, and heart they bring to the job every single day.”

The Palm Coast Fire Department also upheld its tradition of honoring firefighters whose quick actions and skill directly resulted in lives being saved. Six CPR Life Saving Awards were presented:

July 20, 2025: (Engine 21) Lt. Junelle Steward, DE Sean McBride, and FF Kylee Burns

Lt. Junelle Steward, DE Sean McBride, and FF Kylee Burns May 11, 2025: (Engine 29) Lt. Anthony Pedersen, DE Anthony Forte, and FF/PM Cameron Sena

Lt. Anthony Pedersen, DE Anthony Forte, and FF/PM Cameron Sena August 4, 2025: (Engine 29) Lt. Daniel Hackney, DE Brandon Davis, and FF Aaron Welsh

Lt. Daniel Hackney, DE Brandon Davis, and FF Aaron Welsh May 8, 2025: (Engine 24) Lt. Robert Ballou, DE Mark Davidson, and FF Zayne Smith

Lt. Robert Ballou, DE Mark Davidson, and FF Zayne Smith March 31, 2025: (Engine 29) Lt. Daniel Hackney, DE Brandon Davis, and FF Aaron Welsh

Lt. Daniel Hackney, DE Brandon Davis, and FF Aaron Welsh March 8, 2025: (Engine 21) Lt. Jeff Nunziato, DE Brandon O’Hara, and FF Joshua Gilliam

In addition, three Unit Commendations were awarded for exemplary teamwork during high-risk and complex incidents: