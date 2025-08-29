Palm Coast’s Epic Theatres Marks Reopening After $1 Million Renovation as Industry Battles Slump

Movie theaters have been struggling to regain audiences lost during the Covid pandemic. Variety, the industry trade weekly, reported that 5,700 screens shut down since the pandemic and ticket sales last year were 23.5 percent below pre-pandemic levels. Some chains, like AMC, have extended their advertising segments before movies. “Studios and exhibitors estimate that between 15% and 20% of moviegoers stopped going to cinemas after the lockdown ended, and it’s not clear what, if anything, will entice them to return,” Variety reports.

So theaters have turned to different forms of enticements. “Many theater owners are trying to do things differently. They’re selling a wider array of snacks, sprucing up musty auditoriums and enhancing loyalty programs to reward loyal customers,” Variety reported.

A city release put a happier face on the meaning of the renovation, attributing Epic’s decision to reinvest in Palm Coast to “Town Center’s growing appeal as a hub for living, working, and playing.” The theater was the very first commercial business to operate in Town Center in 2010, when Town Center was a grid of vacant lots and handsomely lit streets, a monument to the housing crash that stopped its development. (The lights, when they work, are flickering these days.)

For the city, the renovation adds to a wave of private investment in the district, including The Promenade by Persimmon Capital, a 57,000 square foot mixed-use development set to open in late 2026. The Promenade will bring 204 premium apartments with stunning views, new restaurants, lounges, retail shops, and Class A office space—further cementing Town Center as the vibrant downtown once envisioned by City leaders and the community.

“With projects like these converging, Town Center is emerging as a thriving, continuously evolving downtown district—a place where entertainment, culture, and business unite to create lasting economic impact,” the release states.